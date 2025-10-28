European Investment Bank supports Freudenberg's investment in innovation and technology

EIB

European Investment Bank supports total investment of around EUR 214 million with EUR 100 million

Research and development: focus on AI, innovative technologies, and sustainability

Weinheim, October 23, 2025. The European Investment Bank (EIB) is providing global technology group Freudenberg with €100 million in financing for research and development activities. The financing will support a total investment program of around €214 million with which Freudenberg aims to strengthen its innovative power over the long term. The focus is on projects relating to automation, digitalization, and the use of AI-supported technologies that will further develop the company's broad product portfolio and secure its competitiveness. The cooperation with the EIB supports the European goals of strengthening industry through digital transformation, innovation, and sustainable growth.

The new EIB financing will back substantial new investment in the company’s research and development activities, ensuring focused capacity for high-impact research and breakthrough technologies.

“The EIB's support is a seal of quality: it confirms our strategy of securing our long-term competitiveness through innovation, digitalization, and sustainability,” said Thomas Herr, CFO of the Freudenberg Group. “Freudenberg invested around €600 million in research and development last year—around 5 percent of sales. New products less than four years old accounted for 31 percent of sales.”

“This cooperation is a shining example of the EIB supporting corporate innovation, competitiveness, and industrial leadership in Germany and Europe—helping companies like Freudenberg lead the way in automotive, e-mobility, healthcare, and advanced materials, Freudenberg track record—from winning innovation awards in medical technology to pioneering sustainable materials and digital manufacturing—demonstrates the tangible results of focused, strategic investment in R&D.” said Nicola Beer, Vice President of the EIB.

Freudenberg’s innovation investment impacts a spectrum of industries—including automotive, e-mobility, medical technology, technical textiles, filtration, and specialty chemicals—delivering solutions for modern challenges and diverse markets. This targeted research and development investment will help strengthen Freudenberg’s position as an innovation leader, supporting cutting-edge research in the heart of Germany and enhance the group’s ability to deliver world-class solutions across its business.

By concentrating investment in Freudenberg, the company will advance its long-term competitiveness, driving sustainable growth and maintaining technological leadership for years to come. This investment solidifies Freudenberg’s credentials as one of Germany’s and Europe’s leading innovators, strengthening both regional and continental competitiveness through focused R&D advances.

The attractive financing terms of the EIB loan give Freudenberg access to an additional, independent source of financing. This diversifies the capital base, increases financial flexibility, and enables targeted investment in the expansion of expertise and future technologies.

In addition, in line with the EIB's objectives, the financing contributes to strengthening research, development, and skilled jobs at the technology group's European sites. At the same time, it promotes the continuous further training of employees.

Contribution to EU goals for innovation, digitalization, and climate protection

With 52,000 skilled employees worldwide, Freudenberg’s innovation-centered culture supports talent development and attracts the brightest minds to its pioneering R&D activities.

With this project, the EIB is underlining its commitment to advancing technological sovereignty and innovation in Europe as part of its Tech-EU initiative. At the same time, the cooperation contributes to the EU's goals in the areas of climate protection and environmental sustainability. Freudenberg itself has made a clear commitment to environmental responsibility as part of the UN Global Compact: The group is striving for climate neutrality, has already significantly reduced its greenhouse gas emissions, increased the share of renewable energies in its energy mix, and certified its sites according to relevant ISO standards.

About the Freudenberg Group

The Freudenberg Group is a global technology group that strengthens its customers and society long-term through forward-looking innovations. Together with its partners, customers, and research institutions, the Freudenberg Group develops leading-edge technologies and excellent products and services for about 40 markets and for thousands of applications: seals, vibration control components, technical textiles, filters, cleaning technologies and products, specialty chemicals, medical products, batteries and fuel cells.

Innovation strength, strong customer orientation, diversity, and team spirit are the cornerstones of the Group. The more than 175-year-old company lives by its core values: a commitment to excellence, reliability and proactive, responsible action. In 2024, the Freudenberg Group employed over 52,100 people in 60 countries worldwide and generated sales of more than €11.9 billion. For more information, please visit https://www.freudenberg.com