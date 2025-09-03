EIB Group appoints Aimilia Pistrika as Head of Cyprus Office

Aimilia Pistrika has over a decade of professional experience at the EIB’s headquarters in Luxembourg, with a background in civil engineering and climate finance.

In her new role, she will coordinate the EIB Group’s efforts to support transformative projects across Cyprus and represent the Group at key institutional events.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) Group is announcing the appointment of Aimilia Pistrika as the new Head of its Nicosia Office, effective as of September 1st.

She succeeds Antonis Papageorgiou, who was appointed in an interim capacity when the new office was inaugurated last November by President Nadia Calviño.

In her role, she will coordinate the EIB Group's efforts to support positive impact and transformative change across the country. Cyprus, with its unique geopolitical position in the southern – eastern Mediterranean region and its economic and environmental challenges, presents an exciting opportunity to contribute to impactful transformative projects that align with the EIBG's mandate.

“I am deeply honored to take on the role of Head of the EIB Group’s office in Cyprus. This is a unique privilege to have a dedicated presence on the ground, enabling us to promote priority investments in energy security, education, public sector modernization, and the water sector—areas where Cyprus is currently facing significant challenges.”, said Aimilia Pistrika, Head of EIBG Office in Cyprus

Aimilia Pistrika, has a decade of professional experience from the EIB’s headquarters in Luxembourg, with a background in Civil Engineering with specialisation in the water sector and climate finance. Her knowledge of Cyprus, through her involvement in water security projects and other key initiatives on Blue Economy, together with her long-term experience with other international financial institutions, the European Commission, and several not-for-profit international organizations provide her with the insights needed to effectively represent the EIB Group with integrity and influence in the country. Before joining the European Investment Bank, she worked in the private sector providing technical support to water projects in Africa financed by the World Bank and she was also involved in the implementation of the Water Framework and Floods Directives for Greece and Cyprus. She holds a PhD from the National Technical University of Athens in cooperation with the Delft University in the Netherlands, and an MSc from the Imperial College London in the UK.

“Aimilia has a deep knowledge of the EIB Group and broad experience delivering on its mission. Her appointment marks a step forward in our commitment to support impactful investment across key areas such as sustainable infrastructure, water management, and climate resilience. I’m confident she will bring great value in strengthening our local presence,” said EIB Vice-president Kyriacos Kakouris.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. The EIB finances investments in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world and Europe’s capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the EU targets cohesion regions, where per-capita income is below the EU average, while almost 60% of annual EIB Group investments support climate action and environmental sustainability.

Since the first operation in 1981, the EIB Group has invested over €5.5 billion in Cyprus and remains a key partner in the country’s sustainable growth— further underlined by strengthening its local presence and leadership. The bank’s priority sectors in Cyprus are energy security, affordable housing, SMEs and innovation, water and climate resilience.

Read more about the EIB Group’s activities in Cyprus here.