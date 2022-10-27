© Getty

67% believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences should accelerate the green transition.

Despite the energy and inflation crisis, nearly a third of Slovenes (32%) consider climate change to be the biggest challenge the country is facing (6 percentage points more than last year), particularly among those aged 65 and over (47%; 24 percentage points more than last year).

88% say that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe.

71% give priority to heavily taxing highly polluting goods and services, such as sport utility vehicles (SUVs) and air transport.

These are some of the results from the latest yearly climate survey, conducted in August 2022 and published today by the European Investment Bank (EIB). The EIB is the lending arm of the European Union and the world’s largest multilateral lender for climate action projects.

After a challenging year in which the war in Ukraine sparked an ongoing energy crisis and accelerated inflation all over Europe, and a summer marked by record heatwaves and droughts, Slovenians have become even more acutely aware of the impact of climate change and the need for urgent action.

Climate change awareness and urgency

While COVID-19 was considered the biggest challenge facing the Slovenes last year, concerns about the increased cost of living now predominate. 70% cite it as their top concern, compared with 36% across the rest of the European Union.

Meanwhile, 85% of Slovenes say they are feeling the effects of climate change on their daily lives (2 percentage points more than in 2021). 88% think that, if we do not drastically reduce our consumption of energy and goods in the coming years, we will be heading for a global catastrophe. At the same time, 91% feel that the government is reacting too slowly to the crisis, and only 37% think that Slovenia will succeed in substantially reducing its carbon emissions by 2030.

War in Ukraine and the green transition

More than two-thirds of Slovenes (67%) believe that the war in Ukraine and its consequences for the price of oil and gas should provide an impetus to accelerate the green transition (close to the European average of 66%). Note that the survey was conducted in August this year and that public opinion on this topic may evolve rapidly.