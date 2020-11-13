Finance in Common achievements

If you missed the Finance in Common Summit on 12 November, the first ever gathering of all of the world’s Public Development Banks, you can get a flavour of it in this video highlighting key moments for the EIB and its partners.

The EIB was honoured to host one of the ten High-Level Events of the summit, which presented concrete climate actions to reach the objectives of the Paris Agreement. A centrepiece of the summit was the announcement by President Hoyer and Vice-President Fayolle of the approval of the EIB Climate Bank Roadmap.

During the summit, we also signed the Gender equality declaration alongside the Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB) and 23 other public development banks, announced a new partnership to enhance gender equality in the clean energy sector in Africa and Asia with the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank FMO and responsAbility Investments AG, as well as a financing agreement to support businesses impacted by COVID-19 in Brazil, with Banco de Desenvolvimento de Minas Gerais (BDMG).

The EIB also joined the Call for Action towards a Water Finance Coalition alongside Agence Française de Développement, the Development Bank of Latin America and the World Bank. Finally, we signed the Joint Declaration of Finance in Common, the summit’s main deliverable.

There was an important message of support to crown the summit from French President Emmanuel Macron, acknowledging the transformational role of the Public Development Banks and of the EIB itself in pursuing climate and Sustainable Development Goals.