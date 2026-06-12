Infrastructure is how everything works. It needs constant maintenance, and it needs to be renewed so that it can keep up with our fast-changing, growing societies. And it needs to be sustainable. If we are to keep pace with digital change, to counter climate change and to live better lives in our towns and cities, we need new solutions for our infrastructure. In Infrastructure Solutions, European Investment Bank experts detail the answers we’re working on for sectors from renewable energy to wastewater processing, from urban mobility to teleworking.