European Excellence Award winner 2020: Sustainability & Environment

2021 In2 SABRE Award winner Social Media & Community Management: Best Use of Social Publishing / Blogs

Climate change is the biggest threat to humanity. But so many people need to respond in so many different ways, it’s hard to know what you should do. Climate Solutions details the challenges, lays out the solutions and shows you exactly what you must do to make them happen. Whether you’re a policymaker, a financial institution or a citizen, Climate Solutions is your checklist to save humanity.

"Climate Solutions", also available as a podcast and an e-book