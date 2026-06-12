City transformed

Europeans are heading for the cities. By the end of this century, 9 out of 10 of them will live in an urban area. But what kind of city will they call home? In this series of in-depth essays, leading academics and urban planners examine how a range of European metropolises have dealt with the challenges of recent decades, recovering from deindustrialisation, coping with migration, and setting a course for sustainability and smart development. Find out how Europe is changing and what the future holds for your city.