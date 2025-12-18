Description

Europe’s social model is a global benchmark for well-being, but demographic ageing, the green and digital transitions, and recurring economic shocks are putting it under strain. Sustaining progress will require smart, efficient social investment that mobilises public and private resources.

This report looks at how the EIB Group is responding to these challenges by financing education, healthcare and housing projects across the European Union. It highlights the role of social investment in boosting productivity, resilience and inclusion, and shows how the EIB Group support helps to renew Europe’s social model for future generations.

Key findings include: