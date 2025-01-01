TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s programme dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By connecting innovators with the right mix of funding and expertise, TechEU empowers growth and helps bring game-changing technologies to market.

The programme offers a comprehensive suite of instruments to support high-risk projects and innovative companies throughout their investment journey, from idea to market.

TechEU is your one-stop shop for financial support and expert guidance. Connect with the TechEU Platform to explore how we can help turn your innovation into impact.