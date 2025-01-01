Search EN menu
 
TechEU

EU's largest ever financing programme to support Europe’s innovators from idea to IPO and from lab to leadership​

TechEU is the European Investment Bank Group’s programme dedicated to accelerating innovation across Europe. By connecting innovators with the right mix of funding and expertise, TechEU empowers growth and helps bring game-changing technologies to market.

The programme offers a comprehensive suite of instruments to support high-risk projects and innovative companies throughout their investment journey, from idea to market.

TechEU is your one-stop shop for financial support and expert guidance. Connect with the TechEU Platform to explore how we can help turn your innovation into impact.

Faster, bigger, simpler

Quick response

for financing proposals

Pan-European instruments

to support the European capital markets union

One-stop-shop platform

for easier access to EIB Group financing

Who is eligible

TechEU will help unlock finance for a whole range of European companies, from startups, growth companies and scaleups to mature corporations.

Europe is a research and industrial powerhouse, with innovative companies, supercomputers and top-level research centres, as well as a vibrant ecosystem of startups and scaleups supporting economic growth and quality jobs. But companies in Europe can find it difficult to access the right capital across all stages of their development.

TechEU has been established to close this gap. It is powering up the innovation economy by providing finance for:

  • public and private entities undertaking research and development to drive technological innovation,
  • innovative companies growing and scaling their businesses,
  • European corporates looking to embark on innovation acquisition, 
  • companies developing technology and digital infrastructure projects, and
  • startups and scaleups looking to pursue their growth in Europe, by offering Exit solutions to facilitate European IPOs and deepen the European Exit market.
billion

in debt and equity financing for innovation, expected to mobilise €250 billion by 2027

What is eligible

We invest in a pioneering Europe by supporting products, services, and technologies that bolster Europe’s digital leadership, strategic autonomy, secured access to critical raw materials, and research, development and innovation.

Clean tech

The EIB Group is a key player in financing clean tech across Europe, driving innovation and supporting the entire value chain – from research to manufacturing in both public and private sectors.

Our support includes:

  • All company sizes: from start-ups to large corporations.
  • Green transition technologies: development and manufacturing of cutting-edge products like batteries and renewable energy systems.
  • Low-carbon solutions: development and deployment of innovative technologies in energy-intensive industries.
  • Industrial decarbonisation: transforming industrial processes with competitive, low-carbon ideas and products.
Digital tech

The EIB Group is committed to advancing digital technology across Europe, focusing on key priority areas to drive innovation and growth.

Our priority areas include:

  • Advanced semiconductors: cutting-edge components for modern electronics.
  • Quantum technologies: revolutionary advancements in computing, communication and sensing.
  • Artificial Intelligence: smart solutions for various applications across industry verticals.
  • Automotive innovations: software defined vehicle technologies, advanced driving assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving, and connectivity.
  • Robotics and automation: enhancing efficiency and productivity.
  • Advanced manufacturing:: innovative technologies enabling faster, more efficient, higher productivity, more sustainable, reliable, flexible and scalable production and logistics processes.
  • Industry digitalisation: transforming industry verticals with digital solutions.
  • Digital Infrastructure: Building robust connectivity, computing, and cloud systems.
Bio/Med tech

The EIB Group fosters the development of innovative medical products that are safe, effective, accessible, user-friendly and affordable for EU citizens.

Our priority areas include:

  • Research, development and innovation: driving breakthroughs in medical science.
  • Biotechnologies, pharmaceuticals, digital health and medical devices: supporting cutting-edge health solutions and the competitiveness of the EU Life Sciences sector.
  • Research and development (R&D), clinical trials, regulatory and market access: ensuring new products reach the market efficiently.
  • Digitalisation, AI and technology transfer: leveraging technology to enhance healthcare.
  • Infrastructure: technology transfer and manufacturing capacity building.
  • EU autonomy and security: strengthening the health products and technologies supply chains within the EU.
Defence and space

The EIB Group facilitates access to finance for European businesses and innovators with projects that protect our citizens.

Our priority areas include:

  • Dual-use and military technologies: mechanical, electric, electronics and aviation technologies.
  • Propellants and engines for space technologies: powering the future of space exploration.
  • Advanced digital technologies: Cybersecurity, AI, IoT, Quantum and software for security and defence applications.
  • Military/Space Equipment:
    • Development and manufacturing of military equipment such as helicopters and drones for surveillance.
    • Situation awareness and mapping.
    • Radar systems, advanced optics, avionic systems.
    • Traffic management, cybersecurity and satellite communication.
Research and skills

The EIB Group is committed to promoting research excellence and investing in skills to enhance Europe's innovation potential.

Our priority areas include:

  • Research centres and university campuses: building state-of-the-art facilities.
  • Equipment: providing cutting-edge tools and technology.
  • Research activities: financing excellent researchers to lead frontier research.
  • Vocational education and training: preparing the workforce of tomorrow
  • Upskilling and reskilling programmes by corporates: acquiring new set of skills to drive the transition
  • Student and Lifelong Learning finance: making knowledge accessible and affordable
Get support

Italy

Energy Dome: Turning carbon dioxide into renewable energy storage

  Support transition of EU towards low-carbon economy
   Supported by the EIB
   Read the story

Story
Dome of renewables
Story
©Energy Dome
Download original

Estonia

UP Catalyst: a technology that turns CO2 into graphite

   Climate adaptation
   Supported by the EIB
   Read the story

Story
From pollution to solution
Story
Photographer: Forance
©Shutterstock
Download original

Germany

Ineratec: Sustainable jet fuel made with green hydrogen

  Support transition of EU towards low-carbon economy
   Supported by the EIB
   Read the story

Story
Reverse combustion
Story
©INERATEC
Download original

Latvia

Aerones: using robotics to help the environment

  Energy efficiency, robotics
   Supported by the EIF
   Read the story

aerones1

©All rights reserved
Download original

Pan-European

NXP: Semiconductors made in EU

  Foster the innovation of next-generation semiconductor technologies and establish a cutting-edge European chip ecosystem
   Supported by the EIB
   Read the story

Story
Chipping in with €1 billion
Story
©NXP
Download original

Germany

aedifion: decarbonizing real estate digitally

  Information and communication technology, sustainability
   Supported by the EIF
   Read the story

aedifion

©All rights reserved
Download original

France

Fabentech: Polyclonal antibodies to stop the next pandemic

   Development of innovative treatments to mitigate the impact of pandemic-prone viruses and biological threats
   Supported by the EIB
   Read the story

Story
Adjustable antibodies
Story
Photographer: Corona Borealis Studio
©Shutterstock
Download original

Portugal

iLoF: Accelerating personalised medicine

   Life science and artificial intelligence
   Supported by the EIF
   Read the story

ilof3.jpg
ilof3.jpg
ilof3.jpg
©EIF
Download original

Spain

Skydweller: First solar-powered, fully electric, unmanned drone

   Autonomous aircraft
   Supported by the EIB
   Read the press release

Powered by the sun
Powered by the sun
Powered by the sun
©Skydweller Aero Inc.
Download original

Poland

First two earth observation satellites

   Space industry
   Supported by the EIB
   Read the press release

Satellite
Satellite
Satellite
©Shutterstock
Download original

Luxembourg

Lunar Outpost: technology in space, impact on earth

   Space
   Supported by the EIF
   Read the story

case-study-lunar-outpost-product
lunar-outpost-product
case-study-lunar-outpost-product
©EIF
Download original

Poland

Polish National Science Centre: Boosting research, development and innovation in science

  Support fundamental R&D activities that lack sufficient market funding
   Supported by the EIB
   Read the press release

Masaryk University is making considerable financial investments at its new university campus to enhance its research and teaching capacity.
Masaryk University Brno
Masaryk University is making considerable financial investments at its new university campus to enhance its research and teaching capacity.
©EIB
Download original

Spain

Mi Cuento: personalised children's stories

   Educational technology, social entrepreneurship
   Supported by the EIF
   Read the story

Muriel Burgeois Founder, MiCuento (Spain)
Muriel Burgeois Founder, MiCuento (Spain)
Muriel Burgeois Founder, MiCuento (Spain)
©EIF
Download original
Contact us

Investment Readiness Checker

If you are a European start up or scale up working in cleantech, life sciences, digital technologies, find out how we can support your ambitions.

Get financing  

Media

For media enquiries about TechEU, please contact:

Donata Riedel

General enquiries

Contact our Information Desk for enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB

Contact the Information Desk
Tel.  +352 4379-22000

Stay up to date

