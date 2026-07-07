What is the Zambia Agriculture Value Chain Facility?
The Zambia Agriculture Value Chain Facility is a joint initiative launched by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission to improve access to suitable finance in Zambia, mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active along the agriculture and aquaculture value chains. The project will enable agrifood businesses to integrate smallholder farmers into Zambia’s agrifood and aquaculture value chains. Financial intermediaries participating in the project will also be able to engage in riskier projects and reach out to underserved segments of the economy.
What instruments are available?
The following instruments are available under the Zambia Agriculture Value Chain Facility:
Long-term funding to financial intermediaries committing to on-lend to eligible SMEs.
Partial portfolio guarantees to provide credit risk protection for eligible loans granted by financial intermediaries.
Capacity building and technical assistance to strengthen the capacity of financial intermediaries to provide long-term agricultural financing and support SMEs and smallholder farmers in various areas.
Find information on the support provided under the Financial instruments.
Who supports the project?
The project receives support from the European Investment Bank and the European Commission under the Africa Investment Platform.
Who are the target beneficiaries?
The initiative targets SMEs based in Zambia linked to the country’s agrifood and aquaculture value chains.
In partnership with:
Who is eligible to receive financing?
If you represent a bank or financial intermediary in Zambia and would like to participate in the Zambia Agriculture Value Chain Facility, please write to us.