The Zambia Agriculture Value Chain Facility is a joint initiative launched by the European Investment Bank and the European Commission to improve access to suitable finance in Zambia, mainly to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) active along the agriculture and aquaculture value chains. The project will enable agrifood businesses to integrate smallholder farmers into Zambia’s agrifood and aquaculture value chains. Financial intermediaries participating in the project will also be able to engage in riskier projects and reach out to underserved segments of the economy.