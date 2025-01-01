About fi-compass

fi-compass is an advisory service platform designed to support the implementation of financial instruments co-funded by EU shared management funds . Jointly provided by the European Commission and the European Investment Bank, fi-compass helps managing authorities, financial intermediaries and other stakeholders to design, set up and implement financial instruments that align with EU policy goals, by providing practical know-how and learning tools.

EU financial instruments

Financial instruments – co-funded by EU shared management funds – include loans, guarantees, and equity investments, and leverage public funding to attract private investments. These instruments contribute to EU policy objectives, in particular economic growth, job creation, and social cohesion.

fi-compass supports the use of financial instruments under various EU shared management funds, including: