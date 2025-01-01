Data Protection Statement - events organised by the EIB Group

Events organised by the EIB Group
1. Controller
This data protection statement provides information regarding the purpose of the processing carried out by the Protocol, Visits and Events within the Secretariat General of the European Investment Bank hereafter, hereafter the “EIB” or “we” in the course of events organised by the EIB Group.
In the course of this activity the processing of personal data does not involve the existence of automated decision-making, including profiling.
2. Purpose of the processing
This data protection statement provides information regarding the purpose of the processing carried out by the EIB in the course of (events organised by the EIB Group. The EIB performs tasks in the exercise of the authority vested to it in accordance with the Provisions of the Treaties and its Statute.
The EIB processes your personal data as reasonably necessary so that it can conduct and manage the events organised by the EIB Group in a reasonable and proper manner, in accordance with applicable laws and regulations. Personal data are processed in accordance with Regulation (EC) 2018/1725 of 23 October 2018 on the protection of natural persons with regard to the processing of personal data by the Union institutions, bodies and agencies and on the free movement of such data, and repealing Regulation (EC) No 45/2001 and Decision No 1247/2002/EC (hereafter, the EU DPR).
The European Investment Bank collects personal data to:
- create mailing lists, send invitations, and manage registrations for events organized by the EIB
- Facilitate live web streaming, audio and video recording of events, and capture photographs in the context of events organized by the EIB.
3. Legal Basis of the processing
The legal basis for the processing of personal data in the course of events organised by the EIB Group is based on the consent of the data subjects as well as the public interest.
4. Categories of data subjects
The following categories of individuals (data subjects) are/may be concerned by the processing under 2:
Data subjects with a potential interest in attending or participating in a specific event organised by the EIB Group and/or with an interest in receiving information about future events organised by the EIB Group. This includes EIB Group staff members, consultants, interims, as well as participants to the events (attendees, speakers and further guests attending the events organised by the EIB Group).
5. What personal data do we process?
EIB processes the following categories of personal data: first and last name, email, phone and other contact details, company, function and affiliation. Further data such as passport details, dietary restrictions, flight details, accommodation is processed on a case-by-case basis. This list is non exhaustive. Photos, videos and recordings of events organised by the EIB Group are publicly available unless otherwise specified.
6. Where do we obtain your personal data?
We may obtain your personal data directly from you.
7. To whom is your data disclosed?
We may disclose personal data about you to:
- EIB Group staff members (including consultants, interims) involved in the events organized by the EIB Group.
- External institutions and organizations if they co-organize the event or are involved in the logistics of a specific event.
- The service provider
8. International Transfers
Transfers outside EU/EEA to co-organisers of events, only when events are co-organised outside EU/EEA based on the consent of the data subjects.
9. How long do we keep your personal data?
We keep your data for a maximum of one year after the event is over.
10. What are your rights and how can you exercise them?
Your rights are set out in sections 3 to 5 of the EU DPR.
- You have the right to obtain from the controller confirmation as to whether or not your personal data are being processed, and, if so, to access your personal data by contacting the Controller or through the EIB DPO (right of access);
- You have the right to request the controller to rectify any inaccurate data and/or have incomplete personal data completed (right for rectification);
- You have the right to request the controller to erase your personal data as per Article 19 of the EU DPR (right to be forgotten);
- You have the right to request the controller to restrict the processing of your personal data in the following cases (right to restriction of processing):
(i) if you contest the accuracy of your data;
(ii) if the processing of the data is unlawful and you oppose to their erasure;
(iii) if the controller no longer needs the personal data referred to for the purposes of the processing but you require them for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims; or
(iv) if you have objected to the processing of your data and EIB seeks to establish whether the controller has legitimate grounds overriding yours right to restriction.
- You have the right to object to the processing of personal data, on grounds relating to your particular situation, unless EIB demonstrates compelling legitimate grounds for the processing or for the establishment, exercise or defence of legal claims;
- You have the right to receive your personal data from the EIB in a structured, commonly used and machine-readable format to allow you to transmit your data to another controller without hindrance from the EIB (right to data portability);
- When the legal basis of the processing is the consent, data subject has the right to withdraw his/her consent at any time. The withdrawal of consent shall not affect the lawfulness of processing based on consent before its withdrawal;
- You have the right to lodge a complaint with the European Data Protection Supervisor (www.edps.europa.eu) at any time (right to lodge a complaint).
11. Contact us
If you have any questions about our processing of your personal data, or wish to exercise any of the rights described above, please contact us at events@eib.org or the EIB's Data Protection Officer, Mr. Pelopidas Donos, by email at p.donos@eib.org or at the following address:
Mr. Pelopidas Donos
European Investment Bank
98-100 Boulevard Konrad Adenauer
L-2950 Luxembourg (Grand Duchy of Luxembourg)