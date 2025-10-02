EIB Group appoints Diarmaid Kehoe as new representative in Ireland

EIB

The EIB Group’s ongoing and planned investment across Ireland includes new housing, education, sustainable energy, and upgrading infrastructure

Appointment underscores the EIB Group’s commitment to Ireland’s future

The European Investment Bank Group is pleased to announce Diarmaid Kehoe as the new representative in Ireland and the head of the EIB Group’s Dublin office.

With this leadership transition, the EIB Group is reaffirming its dedication to accelerating investment and development across key sectors in Ireland.

Over the past three years, the EIB Group has provided more than €3.3 billion in long-term financing, backing new businesses and supporting major projects in energy, housing, transport, water, telecom, and infrastructure throughout Ireland. This investment has played a pivotal role in improving opportunities and fostering sustainable growth for communities nationwide.

Ioannis Tsakiris, Vice-President of the European Investment Bank, stated: "The EIB Group’s broad engagement in Ireland reflects our strong and enduring partnership with Irish stakeholders. We are proud to deliver transformative investment across sectors, from energy and transport to education and housing, supporting the aspirations of Irish citizens and businesses. Thanks to his experience at the EIB Group, Diarmaid brings a deep understanding of strategic planning, stakeholder engagement, and operational engagement."

Diarmaid Kehoe was born and educated in Dublin. Trained as an engineer at Trinity College Dublin, he moved into infrastructure finance, beginning his career in Ireland’s private sector consulting before joining the National Development Finance Agency, where he worked on education, housing, and health social infrastructure projects. At the EIB in Luxembourg, he worked with governments across Europe to unlock investment in vital sectors including security and defence, space, housing, rail, ports, roads, education, energy efficiency, EV charging, energy, and district heating. Prior to taking up the Dublin role Diarmaid Kehoe provided guidance on strategic infrastructure investment as part of the EIB Advisory team, following work at the National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

“I am thrilled to step into this role at such an exciting time for Ireland, as we work with Irish partners to help deliver the ambitious National Development Plan. Supporting key public investment and connecting Irish stakeholders with EIB Group’s technical and financial expertise is a unique opportunity to build on Ireland’s momentum and deliver lasting benefits for communities,” said Diarmaid Kehoe, the new head of the EIB Group’s Dublin office.

The Dublin office serves as a vital hub, ensuring that Irish project promoters have direct access to EIB Group expertise and financing.

Diarmaid Kehoe replaces Kevin McKeon who, following his three-year term in Dublin, is returning to a strategy role at the EIB Group’s headquarters in Luxembourg.

Background information

EIB

The European Investment Bank (ElB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by its Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, high-impact investments outside the European Union, and the capital markets union.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of the EIB Group’s annual financing supports projects directly contributing to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and a healthier environment.

Fostering market integration and mobilising investment, the Group supported a record of over €100 billion in new investment for Europe’s energy security in 2024 and mobilised €110 billion in growth capital for startups, scale-ups and European pioneers. Approximately half of the EIB's financing within the European Union is directed towards cohesion regions, where per capita income is lower than the EU average.

High-quality, up-to-date photos of our headquarters for media use are available here.