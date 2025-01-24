Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Close EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Search
Search
Results
Top 5 search results See all results Advanced search
Top searches
Most visited pages

ESM and EIB sign Memorandum of Understanding

24 January 2025
©Liam McEvoy/ EIB

The European Stability Mechanism (ESM) and the European Investment Bank (EIB) signed today a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). Its overall aim is to further strengthen and enhance the bilateral partnership and collaboration between both institutions, and to develop, consolidate, and define their mutual cooperation. 

“The Memorandum of Understanding signed today opens a new chapter in our collaborative framework. It builds upon the ongoing partnership since the early days of the EFSF in 2010, when the EIB provided valuable support in setting up our operations. The EIB is a close peer in many respects, and we look forward to deepening our successful cooperation. As fellow Luxembourg-based institutions, we should capitalise on our proximity to work closely together in supporting economic resilience and growth in Europe,” said ESM Managing Director Pierre Gramegna. 

“The EIB and the ESM are formidable instruments supporting Europe’s economic security and future prosperity. They enjoy unparalleled status in global capital markets, highlighting the strength of joining forces, and complement the combined firepower of the members of our Union. We are delighted to formalise our longstanding partnership with this Memorandum of Understanding,” said EIB Group President Nadia Calviño.

The MoU lists three areas of potential collaboration between the ESM and the EIB: i) strategic and operational dialogue and cooperation - including exchange of information and sharing of knowledge; ii) the organisation of joint events; and iii) staff exchanges.

The Memorandum of Understanding enhances the existing collaboration between the ESM (and previously the EFSF) and the EIB, which was initially formalised through a Service Level Agreement in 2010 and further strengthened by a Cooperation Agreement in 2013. The MoU is signed for the initial period of five years, with a possibility for a further extension.

EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
EIB / ESM memorandum of understanding signature
Photographer: Liam McEvoy
©EIB
Download original

Contact

Press Office

Press Office

Reference

2025-021-EN

Share

Related tags

  • management committee
  • Nadia Calviño
Show more Show less

More press releases
1 July 2020

EIB and ESM lead discussion on how to connect capital markets with a post-coronavirus sustainable recovery

The EIB and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM) are hosting today and tomorrow a joint online seminar on capital markets in the midst of the COVID-19 crisis. Aimed at their investor bases, the first day of the program will cover experts’ views on the macroeconomic and structural impact of the current crisis, as well as the role of sustainable finance in the economic recovery and the role of public and private investment in continuing to sustain the transition to a greener and low-carbon economy. The second day will be focused on Europe’s financial resilience highlighting its journey from banking union to capital markets union.

Institutional Environment Covid-19 Management committee Climate and environment Energy
10 June 2024

6th Annual EC-EIB-ESM Capital Markets Seminar: “Europe United: fresh perspectives for future challenges”

The European Investment Bank (EIB), alongside the European Commission (EC) and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), hosted the sixth Capital Markets Seminar on 5 and 6 June 2024, in a hybrid format.

Management committee Nadia Calviño
14 August 2025

Czech Republic to advance high-speed train travel with EIB advisory support

The European Investment Bank (EIB) will advise the Czech Republic’s national railway infrastructure manager, Správa železnic, on preparation and procurement of three major railway infrastructure projects as public-private partnerships (PPPs). These projects are priority domestic rail investments part of wider international corridors linking Germany, the Czech Republic, Poland, Austria and Slovakia.