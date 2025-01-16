Côte d’Ivoire: Global Gateway - Team Europe steps up support for strategic and sustainable investment by €300 million

EIB

The Government of the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire, the European Union and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have announced €300 million in new financing to support strategic sectors for Côte d’Ivoire, promoting climate action, sustainability in cocoa production and reforestation in the country.

This decision is part of Team Europe’s Global Gateway strategy in Côte d’Ivoire.

€150 million in financing will go to back Côte d’Ivoire’s forest preservation, restoration and expansion strategy.

This strategy is part of the Abidjan Legacy Program, launched by President Alassane Ouattara. The programme places particular focus on stopping deforestation and land degradation, reforesting and promoting agroforestry. It aims to restore over 7 million acres of forest (nearly 20% of the country’s surface area) by 2030.

This large-scale EIB financing package, backed by the European Union, is a tangible response lending strong support for the national reforestation and forest regeneration programme.

Côte d’Ivoire has received €50 million from the EIB to increase its equity in ATIDI.

Côte d’Ivoire’s decision to inject more equity capital into the African Trade & Investment Development Insurance (ATIDI) underscores its commitment to fostering sustainable trade and investment.

Increasing the country’s capital in ATIDI will support two key initiatives for Côte d’Ivoire:

The green transition, by enabling climate-friendly investments that align with Côte d'Ivoire's sustainable development goals while contributing to global climate action

Sustainable cocoa, by improving its production and helping ensure resilience and sustainability in one of the country's most important industries

This operation was made possible by an EU guarantee. It supports ATIDI’s mission to develop innovative solutions to mitigate risks, while contributing significantly to climate engagement – with at least 75% of the funds allocated to climate-focused initiatives.

A financial partnership with BNI granting €100 million will promote youth employment, gender equality, and economic and environmental sustainability in the cocoa sector.

Concluding this EU-backed financial partnership between BNI, Côte d’Ivoire's national investment bank, and the EIB will strengthen support for businesses, promote production that does not destroy forest, increase economic sustainability, and help fight child labour.

By mobilising EU and EIB resources, this partnership embodies Team Europe’s commitment to supporting Côte d’Ivoire as it transforms its agricultural value chains, especially for cocoa, aligning them with a fair, sustainable transition and economic model. This partnership also consolidates Côte d’Ivoire’s leading role in sustainable cocoa production at an international level.

More than 90% of the funds allocated under this operation will go to companies in the cocoa sector to meet the growing demand for sustainable cocoa, in line with stronger EU environmental and social standards and national legislation – especially to fight child labour and deforestation.

The financial partnership will be supplemented by a technical assistance programme to build capacity in cocoa SMEs and cooperatives, including those led by women entrepreneurs.

“I am delighted that the EIB is supporting projects that are so important for sustainable development and innovation in Côte d’Ivoire, like sustainable cocoa production and reforestation. The EIB is showing its determination to pursue the country’s priorities and a common vision that will have a real impact on the economy and the daily lives of residents,” said EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle. “As a key partner in the EU Global Gateway initiative, our work in Africa is done through financing and expertise that we provide in priority areas like climate action – including climate change adaptation – innovation and the digital economy, renewable energy, water, agriculture and transport. Through our development arm, EIB Global, we can do even more to strengthen our partnerships at an international, national and local level.”

“I am pleased to see these three important Global Gateway initiatives taking shape in Côte d’Ivoire today. The members of Team Europe are working hand in hand with Côte d’Ivoire to support the country’s objectives in key areas, including the transition to renewable energy, sustainable cocoa production and reforestation. These projects demonstrate the European Union’s firm commitment to investing in sustainable action that promotes growth and job creation, and benefits the country’s people, while also driving the global fight against climate change,” stated Jozef Síkela, European Commissioner for International Partnerships.

Background information

This support from the European Union and the EIB is fully aligned with the EU sub-Saharan Africa Multiannual Indicative Programme 2021-2027 to promote sustainable energy and other links around the world.

The European Union's partnership with Côte d'Ivoire is guided by this programme, and focuses on three priority areas:

Human capital, with initiatives in education, technical and vocational training, social security and migration

Sustainable and inclusive growth, with initiatives for the business environment, agriculture and the green transition

Democratic governance, peace and security

Team Europe focuses on three key areas in Côte d’Ivoire: sustainable cocoa, the green transition, and peace and stability.

Global Gateway

Launched at the end of 2021, the Global Gateway strategy is a European Commission initiative to mobilise €300 billion in new investment by 2027. It seeks to support the sustainable development of emerging partner countries in the fields of digital, energy and transport, and to improve health, education and research systems around the world.

With the new Neighbourhood, Development and International Cooperation Instrument, also known as Global Europe, Team Europe – the European Union, its Member States (including their implementing agencies and public development banks) and the EIB – are mobilising the private sector to promote local added value, sustainable growth and job creation.

About the European Investment Bank

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. It finances investments that contribute to EU policy objectives. EIB Global is the EIB Group’s specialised arm devoted to increasing the impact of international partnerships and development finance, and a key partner in the Global Gateway. It aims to support €100 billion of investment by the end of 2027 – one-third of the overall target of this EU strategy. It is designed to foster strong, focused partnership within Team Europe alongside fellow development finance institutions and civil society. EIB Global brings the EIB Group closer to people, companies and institutions through its offices around the world.

Delegation of the European Union to the Republic of Côte d’Ivoire

Côte d'Ivoire is a key partner of the European Union in West Africa. This ambitious political, economic and development partnership is founded on common values and interests. Its main objectives are the eradication of poverty, sustainable and inclusive development, peace and stability.

EU actions build on the country’s climate commitment to becoming economically, socially and environmentally sustainable, in line with its national development plan for 2021-2025 and the Global Gateway strategy.

Team Europe in Côte d'Ivoire brings together the European Union, Member States (Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Spain) and financial and development institutions, including the EIB.

Together, they are implementing a series of initiatives to boost the sustainable energy and transport sectors, transform the cocoa value chain, fight extremism, promote the digital sector and foster trade.

