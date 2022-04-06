Christos Staikouras, Greek Minister of Finance and EIB Governor this week visited the EIB’s Luxembourg headquarters.

During the working visit he met EIB President Werner Hoyer, and financial and technical experts, to discuss EIB engagement in Greece, support for economic resilience and RRF implementation, and EIB support for countries impacted by the war in Ukraine.

“The European Investment Bank is Greece’s partner for economic development in Greece. Last year’s historic record EIB Group engagement in Greece totaling EUR 4.85 billion demonstrates the excellent cooperation between the EIB and public and private partners across Greece during challenging times. This visit provided an opportunity to discuss how Greek and EIB financing and technical experts are working hand in hand to unlock clean energy, business and digitalization investment using the unique opportunities provided by the EU Recovery and Resilience Fund.” said Christos Staikouras, Greek Minister of Finance and EIB Governor.

“The European Investment Bank Group is committed to supporting high-impact public and private sector investment across Greece. It is a pleasure to welcome Minister Staikouras to the EIB headquarters ahead of my visit to Athens next week. Today’s discussions covered both current EIB and EIF engagement and opportunities to support sectors impacted by energy and uncertainties triggered by the war in Ukraine.” said Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank.

The EIB is currently appraising new renewable energy, digitalization and student housing projects and targeted business financing schemes. Following the war in Ukraine the EIB is exploring possible additional support for countries most impacted by the conflict.

In 2021 support for high-impact private and public investment by European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund totalled EUR 4.85 billion, the largest in 59 years of operations in the country. This represented a significant increase from the previous record of EUR 2.8 billion delivered in 2020.

EIB Group financing in Greece represented 2.7% of national GDP, the largest engagement in any country worldwide.

Greece is also a leading beneficiary of the European Guarantee Fund, launched by the European Investment Bank Group and EU member states, within weeks of the thousands pandemic to support businesses struggling due to challenges related to COVID. Access to financing by businesses across Greece will be strengthened by EUR 2.7 billion of guarantees provided the European Investment Bank and European Investment Fund through the European Guarantee Fund.