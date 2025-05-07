Our procurement policy
Principles-based policy
The EIB procurement policy is principles-based, stemming from the EU Treaties and the EIB Statute: economy, efficiency, open international competition, equal treatment, non-discrimination, mutual recognition, proportionality, and transparency.
Dual approach
The EIB employs a dual approach to procurement as both an EU body and a multilateral development bank (MDB). Within the EU, the Guide to Procurement requires that the applicable EU Law on public procurement is applied. Outside the EU, the Guide to Procurement follows a hybrid approach, applying the main mechanisms of the EU procurement directives and MDBs’ best international practices.
Partnering for impact
The EIB has concluded mutual reliance agreements with several international financial institutions that allow them to rely on each other's procurement policies, procedures, and monitoring by the designated lead financier in co-financed operations outside the EU.
Environmental and social policy
The Bank requires all projects to comply with its environmental and social requirements. Promoters are encouraged to contribute to protecting the environment, human well-being, human rights, gender equality, combating climate change, and promoting sustainable development. Tenderers and sub-contractors are required to execute the environmental and social covenant in operations outside the EU.
Project procurement complaints
Promoters are required to review, take necessary actions to address, and respond in a timely manner to project procurement complaints. In addition, any member of the public may refer to a procurement complaint to the EIB.
Prohibited conduct
The Bank is committed to ensuring that its operations are free from prohibited conduct. In its operations outside the EU, it requires that the covenant of integrity be provided and executed by any tenderer as a condition of eligibility.
Excluded entities
Within its Exclusion Policy, the Bank may declare an individual or a firm ineligible for the award of a contract under any EIB-financed project, if it is established that they engaged in prohibited conduct during procurement or contract implementation.
Market outreach
Business opportunities
Obtain information on contract notices for ongoing opportunities to supply goods, civil works, consulting and non-consulting services in projects financed by the EIB outside the EU.
All projects
Find out more about the projects the EIB considers financing or is already financing.
Promoters corner
- Procurement plan
- Covenant of integrity (EN, FR, ES, PT)
- Environnemental and social covenant (EN, FR, ES, PT)
- Instructions for EIB promoters on how to complete standard procurement notices
- Prior information notice for publication (EN, FR, ES, PT)
- Contract notice for publication (EN, FR, ES, PT)
- Annex I of prior information notice and contract notice for publication (EN, FR, ES, PT)
- Award notice (EN, FR, ES, PT)
- Annex A of award notice (EN, FR, ES, PT)
- Modification notice (EN, FR, ES, PT)
- June 2025 - Procurement planning (EN).
- May 2025 - General principles on project procurement (EN).
- April 2025 - Evaluation criteria (EN).
- February 2025 - Contract management in projects financed by the EIB (FR). Watch the video recording.
- July 2024 - Tender evaluation reports – EIB requirements and best practices (EN). Watch the video recording
- March 2024 - Contract management in projects financed by the EIB (EN). Watch the video recording
- February 2024 - Procurement policy for EIB-financed projects (FR).
- January 2024 - Tender documents requirements as per EIB Guide to Procurement (EN). Watch the video recording
- June 2023 - Procurement in projects financed by the EIB (EN). Watch the video recording
Stay up to date
EIB survey results on competing beyond the EU
Project procurement news
-
EIB signs agreement with EBRD to strengthen impact of projects around the world
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) have deepened their long-standing partnership by signing a Mutual Reliance Agreement on environmental and social aspects. The agreement will make it easier to finance projects together and get them off the ground more quickly in common countries of operation. It will also reduce red tape for our our clients.
-
Multilateral Development Banks deepen collaboration to deliver as a system
The leaders of 10 multilateral development banks (MDBs) today announced joint steps to work more effectively as a system and increase the impact and scale of their work to tackle urgent development challenges.
-
EIB and IFAD strengthen cooperation to improve food security, climate adaptation and project implementation
Today the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the UN’s International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) signed two agreements to further strengthen their cooperation in low- and middle-income countries worldwide, with a particular focus on Africa. The agreements were signed in Rome by EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle and IFAD President Alvario Lario.
-
EIB, IDB Agreement Accelerates Financing for Projects in Latin America & the Caribbean
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) signed a new agreement enabling them to better support climate resilient projects throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. The Mutual Reliance Agreement will improve project implementation and monitoring, empowering the EIB and the IDB to finance climate-focused investment more efficiently.
-
EIB and ADB improve management of public sector projects in Asia with a new procurement agreement
The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed a Procurement Procedural Framework to improve implementation and monitoring of public sector projects in Asia jointly financed by the two financial institutions.
-
New agreement improves access to funding for Caribbean projects supported by the EIB and the Caribbean Development Bank
The EIB and the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB) have signed a new agreement to deliver better support for climate resilient projects across the region. The new Procurement Procedural Framework, will help the EIB and CDB to improve project implementation and monitoring, leading to more efficient financing for a range of climate focused investments in the Caribbean.