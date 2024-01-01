Nicola Beer

Key resources
Vice-President Beer oversees the following areas:
Policy priorities
- Critical raw materials
- EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)
EIB Global: Financing operations in South, Southeast and East Asia
Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Germany and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group
Internal projects and functions
- Efficient procurement
- Mandate streamlining
- Chair of the Mandate Management Steering Committee
- Alternate member of the EIF Board of Directors
Inter-institutional relations and external positions
- Relations with the Asian Development Bank
- Relations with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank