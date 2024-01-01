Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Nicola Beer

Vice-President of the EIB

Key resources

  CV & declaration of interest

  Photo gallery

  Video gallery

Vice-President Beer oversees the following areas:

Policy priorities

  • Critical raw materials
  • EU Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF)

EIB Global: Financing operations in South, Southeast and East Asia

Overall responsibility for institutional relations with Germany and contribute to business development in the interest of the EIB Group

Internal projects and functions

  • Efficient procurement
  • Mandate streamlining
  • Chair of the Mandate Management Steering Committee
  • Alternate member of the EIF Board of Directors

Inter-institutional relations and external positions

  • Relations with the Asian Development Bank
  • Relations with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank

Latest news and speeches

8 July 2025

Germany: EIB loan for new metro cars in Hamburg

Hamburger Hochbahn AG (Hochbahn) has signed a loan agreement with the EIB to finance 41 new DT6 metro trains. The contract was signed by EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer and Hochbahn CEO Robert Henrich, attended by Hamburg transport senator Anjes Tjarks.
Transport Management committee Nicola Beer Germany European Union Social infrastructure
8 July 2025

Germany: EIB and state-owned ZUG.SH partner up to provide modern electric trains for regional rail transport

All aboard for modern regional rail transport in Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Denmark! The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €250 million to enable Schleswig-Holstein to purchase 42 state-of-the-art electric trains that will improve regional passenger transport and promote competition in the sector. The loan was announced on 7 July by EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer at a meeting with Transport Minister Claus Ruhe Madsen and Bernhard Wewers of the Board of ZUG.SH (the public railway authority of Schleswig-Holstein). “Across Germany, we are co-funding a total of €5 billion in investment for new regional trains, and are pleased to be partnering with Schleswig-Holstein in this area,” EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer said.
Electricity Energy efficiency Management committee Nicola Beer Germany European Union Energy
30 June 2025

Germany: Largest EIB financing for EWE – over 2,600 km of new underground power lines and more than 1,100 substations for Lower Saxony’s energy transition

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and EWE AG announced the largest EIB loan that EWE has ever received at a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the EIB’s Berlin office.
Management committee Nicola Beer Germany European Union Energy
Official portraits

Vice-President Nicola Beer
Vice-President Nicola Beer
Vice-President Nicola Beer
EIB Vice-President
Nicola Beer
EIB Vice-President
EIB Vice-President
Nicola Beer
EIB Vice-President
Follow Nicola Beer on social media

  X, formerly Twitter

  LinkedIn