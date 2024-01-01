All aboard for modern regional rail transport in Schleswig-Holstein, Hamburg and Denmark! The European Investment Bank (EIB) is lending €250 million to enable Schleswig-Holstein to purchase 42 state-of-the-art electric trains that will improve regional passenger transport and promote competition in the sector. The loan was announced on 7 July by EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer at a meeting with Transport Minister Claus Ruhe Madsen and Bernhard Wewers of the Board of ZUG.SH (the public railway authority of Schleswig-Holstein). “Across Germany, we are co-funding a total of €5 billion in investment for new regional trains, and are pleased to be partnering with Schleswig-Holstein in this area,” EIB Vice-President Nicola Beer said.