Building a sustainable world

Reporting on performance
Sustainable finance
Sustainability is embedded in all our activities, from the bonds we issue, to the investment standards we apply. As the bank of the European Union, the EIB supports sustainable development in Europe and around the world.
Our due diligence process demonstrates how we embed sustainability in our financing. The projects we support must meet strict environmental and social standards. They also go through an economic assessment. In our sustainability report, we disclose the carbon footprint of projects with significant estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which fall above certain thresholds and cover approximately 95% of emissions from the EIB’s investment projects.
Good corporate governance
We want to live up to high standards in everything we do. It is our responsibility to be open, transparent and accountable for our actions towards all stakeholders. Compliance and integrity are core to our corporate culture.
With our commitment to equal opportunity, personal growth, and life-long learning, we strive to be the employer of choice. We care about making a lasting contribution to the communities we operate in.
Environmental management
At the EIB Group, we measure the environmental performance of our internal operations, and work relentlessly to reduce our own carbon footprint. We implement a multitude of initiatives and disclose our improvements on a regular basis.
With our environmental management system in place, we reduce negative environmental impact across our internal activities and pursue ambitious objectives. We are certified under the Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) framework, which helps us to continually improve our environmental performance.