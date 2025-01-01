Search EN menu en EIB GROUP CLIENT PORTAL
Building a sustainable world

EIB Group publications and disclosures on sustainability

Our annual flagship report, the EIB Group Sustainability Report, gives readers a comprehensive overview of the impact of our activities to support sustainable growth across the globe and highlights our corporate responsibility efforts. We also publish several disclosures in line with specific reporting frameworks:

  • Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards,
  • Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB),
  • Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) recommendations,
  • Corporate Carbon Footprint Report, and
  • Environmental Statement.

The latest publications are available in the downloads section.

publication thumbnail

In focus

EIB’s record-breaking commitment to climate action

Projects financed by the EIB in 2023 will avert the emission of 5.2 million tonnes of carbon equivalent  which corresponds to the annual carbon footprint of some 520,000 European households  demonstrating the environmental benefits resulting from the Bank’s financing activities.

The EIB committed a record €2.7 billion in new financing for climate adaptation projects in 2023, more than doubling the 2021 figures. These investments are crucial for building resilience against the impact of climate change. They align with our goal of dedicating 15% of the EIB’s climate action financing to adaptation by 2025.

Shutterstock

Reporting on performance

Sustainability is a guiding principle across all our operations. This includes borrowing, financing and technical advisory. Furthermore, we ensure that responsibility is also reflected at the corporate level by measuring and reducing our internal carbon footprint.
Financing Corporate
Cecile Pahaut

EU climate bank

The EIB Group Climate Bank Roadmap 2021–2025 is our response to the European Green Deal. It sets out how we intend to accelerate climate finance, while leaving no one behind. The roadmap transforms the EIB Group into the EU’s climate bank.

The Climate Bank Roadmap has benefitted from a constructive dialogue with a broad range of stakeholders.

Sustainable finance

Sustainability is embedded in all our activities, from the bonds we issue, to the investment standards we apply. As the bank of the European Union, the EIB supports sustainable development in Europe and around the world.

Our due diligence process demonstrates how we embed sustainability in our financing. The projects we support must meet strict environmental and social standards. They also go through an economic assessment. In our sustainability report, we disclose the carbon footprint of projects with significant estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which fall above certain thresholds and cover approximately 95% of emissions from the EIB’s investment projects.

© David Malan/Getty Images

Good corporate governance

We want to live up to high standards in everything we do. It is our responsibility to be open, transparent and accountable for our actions towards all stakeholders. Compliance and integrity are core to our corporate culture.

With our commitment to equal opportunity, personal growth, and life-long learning, we strive to be the employer of choice. We care about making a lasting contribution to the communities we operate in.

Carlos Garcia Ramon
Olgerd Rus

Environmental management

At the EIB Group, we measure the environmental performance of our internal operations, and work relentlessly to reduce our own carbon footprint. We implement a multitude of initiatives and disclose our improvements on a regular basis.

With our environmental management system in place, we reduce negative environmental impact across our internal activities and pursue ambitious objectives. We are certified under the Eco-Management and Audit Scheme (EMAS) framework, which helps us to continually improve our environmental performance.

Sustainability disclosures and frameworks

In addition to the EIB Group Sustainability Report, we publish supporting sustainability disclosures, which apply established reporting frameworks.
GRI SASB TCFD Carbon footprint Environmental statement

Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)

The EIB Group applies the GRI Standards reporting framework to disclose information relevant to its stakeholders. While the framework applies the materiality principle, the EIB Group also discloses additional information.

  • The EIB Group is a GRI Community Member and has been applying the GRI framework since 2005.
  • The report has been prepared in accordance with the GRI Standards: comprehensive option.
2023 EIB Group GRI Sustainability Reporting Disclosures
The report applies the GRI Standards: comprehensive option

Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB)

The EIB has been publishing sustainability disclosures in accordance with the SASB framework since 2018. The report offers a compact overview of material non-financial disclosures that can have a direct financial impact on our organisation.

  • The EIB has used the SASB five-factor model to determine material topics within the framework.
  • The information provided in the report features sector-specific disclosures, as laid out by SASB.
2023 EIB SASB Sustainability Reporting Disclosures
Information on non-financial disclosures in accordance with SASB

Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

The EIB Group uses recommendations by the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures to report on the risks and opportunities of climate change.

  • The report demonstrates how we integrate climate-related considerations into our business activities.
  • The EIB Group discloses information on governance, strategy, risk management, metrics and targets.
2023 EIB Group TCFD Report
The report focuses on climate-related disclosures, in line with TCFD

EIB Group carbon footprint

The EIB Group has been monitoring, measuring and managing the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of its internal operations since 2007. In setting ambitious objectives and pursuing them diligently, we continually evaluate and improve our environmental performance.

  • We collect raw data from relevant EIB Group services and calculate our GHG emissions in accordance with the principles of the Greenhouse Gas Protocol developed by the World Resources Institute.
  • GHG figures are published annually in our Carbon Footprint Report.
Carbon Footprint Report 2023
Greenhouse gas emissions resulting from EIB Group internal operations

EIB Group environmental management

The EIB Group has been monitoring, measuring and managing the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions of its internal operations since 2007. We sort waste, recycle and reduce plastic usage, among other activities.

  • In 2018, the EIB Group implemented an Environmental Management System (EMS) in accordance with the EU Eco-Management Audit Scheme (EMAS), a management instrument developed by the European Commission for companies and organisations to evaluate, report, and improve their environmental performance.
  • EMAS allows the EIB Group to manage the environmental impacts of its internal operations in a holistic fashion. The EIB Group publishes the Environmental Statement every year.
EIB Group Environmental Statement 2024

This statement provides all with information concerning the internal environmental performance and activities of the EIB Group in 2023.

