Building a sustainable world

Sustainable finance

Sustainability is embedded in all our activities, from the bonds we issue, to the investment standards we apply. As the bank of the European Union, the EIB supports sustainable development in Europe and around the world.

Our due diligence process demonstrates how we embed sustainability in our financing. The projects we support must meet strict environmental and social standards. They also go through an economic assessment. In our sustainability report, we disclose the carbon footprint of projects with significant estimated greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which fall above certain thresholds and cover approximately 95% of emissions from the EIB’s investment projects.