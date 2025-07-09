Compliance is integral to the Bank’s ethical, professional and business approach.

The independent EIB Compliance function promotes the highest standards of integrity and ensures that they are applied to all of the Bank’s activities, as outlined in our integrity policy and compliance charter.

As well as combatting money laundering and the financing of terrorism, the Compliance function strongly supports a corporate culture based on ethical values and professional conduct, while it ensures efficient management and oversight of non-financial risks as comprising operational risk, information and communication technology (ΙCT) risk and overall compliance, conducts risks and reputational risks.