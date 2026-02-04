EIB Group core behavioural skills and managerial competencies

Working at the EIB means contributing your unique strengths in a diverse, multicultural environment to help create a better Europe and a better world.
Core behavioural skills
Behavioural skills are observable and measurable behaviours that contribute to workplace effectiveness and career development. They determine how we do our jobs and how we accomplish goals.
The EIB Group has identified five core behavioural skills applicable to all roles:
- Ensuring accountability: Holding yourself and others accountable to meet commitments.
- Collaborating: Building partnerships and working collaboratively with others to meet shared objectives.
- Cultivating innovation: Creating new and better ways for the organisation to be successful.
- Driving results: Consistently achieving results, even under tough circumstances.
- Instilling trust: Gaining the confidence and trust of others through honesty, integrity and authenticity.
Managerial competencies
In addition to these core behavioural skills, managers are expected to demonstrate the following managerial competencies:
- Developing others: Investing in others’ long-term growth, supporting them to realise their strengths and potential with an understanding of their unique capabilities and development areas.
- Strategic thinking: Thinking about the Bank’s long-term goals, aligning your actions with its strategic direction and contributing valuable insights.
- Team leadership: Building and motivating a high-performing team, inspiring excellence and addressing underperformance when needed to achieve organisational objectives.