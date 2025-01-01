Careers in Engineering

As part of our Projects Directorate, your engineering expertise will be at the core of evaluating and overseeing project implementation. Your insights will guide our strategy, helping to ensure the technical strength and sustainability of the projects we support.

Who we are

We are the European Investment Bank - one of the world's largest multilateral financial institutions and a leading provider of climate action finance. Our mission is to shape a better future for the European Union and beyond.

Why work for the EIB?

At the EIB, our mission is to make a meaningful impact on lives across the EU and beyond. Joining our team means you’ll be part of projects that promote sustainable growth, innovation, and positive change worldwide. You’ll have the chance to make a real contribution while expanding your skills and embracing new challenges.

Headquartered in Luxembourg and supported by a network of offices across Europe and globally, we provide an engaging and dynamic work environment. At the EIB, you can achieve your career goals while enjoying a balanced life, with excellent professional development opportunities through training, internal mobility, and merit-based growth.

