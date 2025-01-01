Our Accounting and Finance team keeps the Bank financially informed to support projects across Europe and beyond. If you have a background in accounting or reporting, there are many career opportunities here—whether in core accounting functions or within specific business areas.
In this team, you’ll handle regular and special financial reports, staying up to date on accounting standards and regulations. Your insights will help us understand how these rules impact our work and guide their application across the Bank.
Resources
Take a look at how our selection process works.
Discover the professional and personal benefits of living in Luxembourg.