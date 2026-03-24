What actually makes affordable housing possible

Jobs cluster in cities, but land is scarce and expensive, and construction alone does not determine prices. Instead, housing affordability is shaped by incomes. Because most people earn less than the average wage, large parts of the population struggle to compete in market-driven housing systems.

Affordable housing policies are usually shaped by governments. Clear regulation — defining who qualifies, how rents are set and how projects are supported — can unlock investment. Where rules are weak or inconsistent, supply stagnates. In many countries, between 40% and 70% of the population may be eligible for some form of affordable housing, including teachers, nurses, single-parent families, people with disabilities and other key workers.

Governments can help by setting the rules, providing land, and attracting private capital — from institutional investors to cooperatives, which play a major role in German-speaking countries. The conversation also highlights the wider costs of inaction: urban sprawl, rising infrastructure spending, higher emissions, and the loss of green spaces.

The solutions: