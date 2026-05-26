Sustainable liquid fuels can be used in conventional engines and existing infrastructure, but they are produced in a way that emits less carbon dioxide. For sectors such as aviation, shipping and heavy transport — where electrification is not yet viable — sustainable liquid fuels offer a practical solution for the coming decades.

Producing these fuels at scale in Europe could reduce dependence on imported fossil fuels and help strengthen strategic autonomy. Today, fuel markets are highly sensitive to external shocks, and Europe remains exposed to geopolitical instability in regions where conventional fuels are produced. Price spikes linked to the war in Ukraine or the recent Middle East conflict have increased public awareness of Europe’s reliance on external energy sources.

Despite their potential, sustainable liquid fuels face three main obstacles:

Cost. They are currently more expensive than conventional fuels, particularly in sectors that consume large volumes, such as aviation and maritime transport

Technology. This is still a relatively new industry, and production has not yet reached the scale or maturity of fossil fuel markets

Certainty. Without long-term technological and supply guarantees, it is difficult for large corporate customers to commit to long-term fuel contracts.

This is where public finance can play a role. By supporting larger and cheaper production facilities, and by working with corporate clients, public investment can help crowd in private finance and make sustainable liquid fuels more competitive. The risk of inaction is clear. If Europe moves too slowly, other regions will invest first, leaving Europe dependent on external suppliers. If Europe takes the technological and regulatory lead, it could develop a full supply chain — from raw materials to production and distribution — and retain more economic value within the European economy.

For aviation and shipping, the stakes are high. These industries operate on thin margins, so any increase in fuel costs is quickly passed on to consumers. Europe is a global leader in both sectors, making access to secure and sustainable fuel supplies a critical issue.