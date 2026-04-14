For Europe, investing in climate is a question of economic security, competitiveness and leadership. Climate investment reduces dependence on imported fossil fuels, lowers exposure to volatile energy prices and helps control costs through energy efficiency.

Europe has already made significant progress. Since 2007, emissions in the EU power sector have been reduced by around 50%. At the same time, fossil fuel imports have fallen, lowering price risks and improving energy security. Climate investment supports job creation, particularly in green industries, and makes the economy more resilient.

The green transition creates new markets and new opportunities for growth. Sustained investment in research and innovation is essential to maintaining and improving competitiveness in green technologies.

Reduced fossil fuel dependence remains a central objective. While deploying existing clean technologies is important, Europe needs to invest in developing new ones, to avoid replacing one dependency with another. Competitiveness depends not only on rollout, but on technological leadership.

Growth in the green economy is driven by EU climate policies, public investment and strong demand for clean energy solutions. Supporting smaller firms is particularly important. Energy efficiency investments for small and medium-sized enterprises can deliver significant value, creating jobs, improving resilience and reducing costs. Tools such as the European Investment Bank’s Green Checker help companies identify eligible projects and assess whether they can be financed.