State‑of‑the‑art Montenegro school is also a social centre

Ikonija Potpara, an English teacher at Vladimir Nazor Primary School, has 27 years of experience teaching generations of students about language and culture. She’s now deputy principal and curriculum coordinator in this new school in Podgorica, which welcomed more than 1 000 children last year. (The old school, built in 1958, had become outdated and unsafe.) Working with children inspires her, as each child brings their own energy, curiosity, and eagerness to learn.

“As an English teacher, I’m especially proud when children begin using the language with confidence and when I see their progress,” says Ikonija. “My goal is to help them develop a genuine love for English because it opens up new opportunities and perspectives. I believe education has enormous power to shape the future.”

The reaction of parents, students and staff to the new building, which was inaugurated in April 2025, has been overwhelmingly positive.

Students were excited about the larger classrooms and renovated gymnasium. Many said classes have become more enjoyable and engaging.

Parents praised improved safety, better learning conditions, and the relief of having their children back in a school located in their own neighbourhood after several years at alternative sites.

Teachers welcomed the modern classrooms, equipment that supports more effective lessons, additional spaces, and the ability to apply modern teaching methods.

“Vladimir Nazor Primary School represents an important educational and social centre for many families in Podgorica,” says Ikonija.