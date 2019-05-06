MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME

The project is expected to be located in locations where existing school and education infrastructure exists or be redeveloping existing brown-field sites that are no longer used. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU - the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive - and therefore be subject to screening. Current Montenegrin EIA legislation would screen the project components prior to providing development consent. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.