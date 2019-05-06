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MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
48.973.864 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Montenegro : 48.973.864 €
Bildung : 48.973.864 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
1/04/2025 : 1.980.000 €
22/02/2024 : 10.993.864 €
20/06/2025 : 18.000.000 €
6/11/2019 : 18.000.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 1.980.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED ,a 10.993.864 € Investment Grants vergeben durch COUNTERPART(S) TO BE DETERMINED
Andere Links
Related public register
18/10/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: Erstes EIB-Darlehen für Bildungsprojekte
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB-Zuschuss von bis zu 2,9 Millionen Euro für bessere Bildung
Story zum Projekt
Montenegros Digitalisierung beginnt in der Schule
Story zum Projekt
Investment to boost education standards in Montenegro
Story zum Projekt
Wie Europas grüne Wende vor Energieschocks schützt

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
6 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 06/11/2019
20180231
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
MONTENEGRO
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 49 million
EUR 76 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the construction and/or renovation of public education infrastructure including kindergartens, elementary (primary) schools, gymnasium (secondary) schools and vocational education schools in Montenegro. The project also includes provision of new Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) equipment as well as furniture for schools and specific equipment for vocational schools.

This project is part of an education strategy aimed at upgrading the physical and human capital of schools, with the objective to improve education attainments and learning outcomes.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project is expected to be located in locations where existing school and education infrastructure exists or be redeveloping existing brown-field sites that are no longer used. Therefore, potential negative environmental and social impacts are likely to be minor. If situated in the EU, the project would likely fall within Annex II of Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by 2014/52/EU - the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive - and therefore be subject to screening. Current Montenegrin EIA legislation would screen the project components prior to providing development consent. The potential impact on any conservation areas will also need to be appraised. The compliance of the procedures in place with the EIB environmental and social standards will be analysed during the appraisal.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable EU public procurement rules.

Garantie im Rahmen des Außenmandats
Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

This operation is covered by the ELM Guarantee.

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Weitere Unterlagen
18/10/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: Erstes EIB-Darlehen für Bildungsprojekte
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB-Zuschuss von bis zu 2,9 Millionen Euro für bessere Bildung

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Datum der Veröffentlichung
18 Oct 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
88777461
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180231
Sektor(en)
Bildung
Regionen
Erweiterungsländer
Länder
Montenegro
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
18/10/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Andere Links
Übersicht
MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Datenblätter
MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: Erstes EIB-Darlehen für Bildungsprojekte
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB-Zuschuss von bis zu 2,9 Millionen Euro für bessere Bildung
Story zum Projekt
Montenegros Digitalisierung beginnt in der Schule
Story zum Projekt
Investment to boost education standards in Montenegro
Story zum Projekt
Wie Europas grüne Wende vor Energieschocks schützt

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: Erstes EIB-Darlehen für Bildungsprojekte
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Montenegro: EIB-Zuschuss von bis zu 2,9 Millionen Euro für bessere Bildung
Story zum Projekt
Montenegros Digitalisierung beginnt in der Schule
Story zum Projekt
Investment to boost education standards in Montenegro
Story zum Projekt
Wie Europas grüne Wende vor Energieschocks schützt
Andere Links
Related public register
18/10/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

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Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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