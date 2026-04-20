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How Europe’s clean energy transition is shielding its economy from global energy shocks

From record renewables investment to lower fuel imports, the EU’s energy shift is strengthening security and competitiveness

By 20 April 2026
 

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What is this about?

How Europe’s clean energy transition is reducing its exposure to global energy shocks, even as conflict in the Middle East pushes oil and gas prices higher.

Why does it matter?

By investing heavily in renewables since the 2022 energy crisis, the European Union has strengthened its energy security, limited import costs and softened the economic impact of volatile fossil fuel markets.

Numbers that tell the story

Renewables generated about half of the EU’s electricity in 2024 and 2025, dramatically reducing Europe’s dependence on imported fossil fuels.

Iran’s stranglehold on the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly 20% of the world’s oil and liquified natural gas (LNG) supplies flow, has shaken energy markets and threatened to put a break on economic growth worldwide.

The European economy was badly shaken by the last energy crisis in 2022, when Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sent oil and gas prices soaring. EU countries responded by ploughing hundreds of billions of euros into clean energy investments, hoping to protect themselves from future shocks. How successful has the clean energy transition been? Has Europe freed itself from volatile fossil fuels markets?

The answer is complex. The transition is protecting European households and industries to a certain degree. Europe has invested considerably in renewable energies such as wind and solar power since the 2022 energy crisis. Those renewables provided about half of Europe’s electricity in 2024 and 2025.

But the EU economy is still exposed to oil prices – particularly in the transport sector – and it became reliant on LNG when Russian gas supplies dried up during the 2022 shock. Natural gas is a major source of heating, and Europe now needs to replenish its LNG supplies after a relatively cold winter – at prices that could be 70% higher if the conflict continues.

“Price volatility is the tax we pay for importing fuels. The real question is not whether the war disrupts supply, but how long it keeps prices high,” says Fotios Kalantzis, a senior economist at the European Investment Bank who specialises in climate and the energy transition. “The only long-term solution is to invest in clean infrastructure and shift spending away from fossil fuels.”

Here is the story of Europe’s progress in switching to clean energy, the current challenges and the way forwards, told through five charts from the EIB Investment Report 2025/2026 (Chapter 6: Securing Europe’s green and competitive future).

EU clean energy investment surges

The surge was supported by major policy reforms in the aftermath of the 2022 energy crisis, which highlighted Europe’s exposure to imported fuels and strengthened political support for renewables and energy efficiency. Fossil fuel investment declined from €46 billion in 2015 to €27 billion in 2020, with only a modest rebound in short‑term investment in natural gas production and storage.

Key takeaways

  • Clean energy investment has more than doubled, rising to €418 billion in 2025 from €185 billion in 2015.
  • Europe now invests over ten times more in clean energy than in fossil fuels.

Renewables produce more energy than fossil fuels

Wind power has officially overtaken natural gas to become the second-largest source of power, behind nuclear. Furthermore, solar power accounted for 11% of EU electricity in 2024, surpassing coal for the first time. Policies like the European Green Deal have spurred this rapid expansion in clean energy.

The shift to clean energy is pushing down carbon emissions across Europe. They are expected to shrink 47% by 2030 under policies currently in place. Additional planned measures could cut emissions further to 54%, very close to the EU target of a 55% reduction in emissions by 2030, compared to 1990 levels.

Key takeaways

  • The European Union added a staggering 144 GW of solar photovoltaic capacity (a 90% increase) from 2021 to 2024.
  • It added 43 GW of wind power capacity (a 23% increase) in the same period.

Clean energy shields Europe from shocks

Renewable energy is slowly replacing expensive natural gas imports in energy generation, but electricity and natural gas rates remain elevated. Around 40% of EU firms now cite energy costs as a major barrier to investment, according to the Investment survey. This is especially true for manufacturers and other energy-intensive sectors.

Higher energy prices stifle European competitiveness. Electricity prices paid by EU business are roughly twice as high as those paid by US companies (an average of 226€/MWh in Europe vs 139€/MWh in the United States in 2024). EU gas prices were three to five times higher than prices in the United States in 2024.

Key takeaways

  • High levels of renewable generation enabled EU countries to avoid €71 billion in fuel imports in 2022, and an additional €29 billion in 2023 – the height of the last energy crisis.
  • Growing wind power generation has replaced an estimated €115 billion in fuel imports since 2010.

Closing the gas spigot

The fall in imports stems from lower demand, broader energy efficiency measures and the fast rollout of LNG gas terminals and floating regasification units. LNG imports reached a record 76 million tonnes in 2024, making up roughly half of Europe’s gas supply. The United States and Norway account for a significant portion of those imports. 

Since 2022, EU governments have been required to ensure that domestic storage sites are 80 percent to 90 percent full by winter. EU storage levels on 1 March 2026 were below previous years. Reaching the 80 percent target by this coming November will be harder to achieve than in recent years  and could be relatively costly, depending on the evolution of the Iran conflict.

The diversification of supplies, along with more agile gas infrastructure, put Europe in a significantly stronger position to manage current and future supply shocks. Despite this success, the transition faces a critical technical hurdle: infrastructure limitations. The rapid growth of decentralised renewable energy is outpacing the modernisation of Europe’s power systems, such as the electrical grid.

Key takeaways

  • EU demand for natural gas fell significantly from 2022 to 2025, roughly 19% compared to historical averages.
  • Russia’s share of the EU gas supply plummeted to 12% by August 2025, down from 45% in 2021.

Grid bottlenecks threaten to slow the green transition

The consequences of this shortfall are already visible. In certain regions, grid bottlenecks and a lack of large-scale storage force renewable energy operators to curtail their output to avoid wholesale energy prices turning negative.

These constraints are also slowing the electrification of industry and households. Requests from businesses and consumers to connect to energy grids have more than doubled since 2021, to exceed 450 000 in 2024. Without urgent, anticipatory investment in grid flexibility and storage, Europe’s green transition risks stalling.

Key takeaways

  • Energy system investment is expected to be €43 billion in 2025, which is insufficient to expand and modernise European networks.
  • An estimated €24 billion in additional investment is needed per year.

The path forward: A bigger role for the EU single market

To fully realise these gains and ensure long-term industrial competitiveness, the focus now needs to shift to a methodical, integrated approach that pairs renewable deployment with rapid grid modernisation, enhanced energy storage, comprehensive energy market reforms and increased energy efficiency.  

Better integration of EU energy systems would allow cheap clean energy from one region to flow to other parts of Europe. This would also spread investment costs between regions, bringing down the cost of power generation. An investment in solar power or a gas plant in one region, for example, could benefit another and the cost could be shared.

  • Increasing the cross-border energy trade among EU countries by 10 percentage points pushes down prices by 1.5 percentage points, according to Investment Report analysis.

By addressing these infrastructural bottlenecks with the same urgency applied to renewable generation, Europe can forge its own energy future, ensuring that it is sustainable, able to resist global shocks and provides lower priced energy for people and businesses.

“The bottom line is that decarbonisation, competitiveness and security all run through the energy bill,” Kalantzis says. “The Iran war is a reminder of that.

“The bottom line is that decarbonisation, competitiveness and security all run through the energy bill. The Iran war is a reminder of that.”
Fotios Kalantzis

Senior economist at the European Investment Bank

Related project(s)

MONTENEGRO EDUCATION PROGRAMME

Construction and/or renovation of public education infrastructure including kindergartens, elementary (primary) schools, gymnasium (secondary) schools and vocational education schools. The project also includes provision of new ICT equipment and furniture for schools and specific equipment for vocational schools.

About the author

Janel Siemplenski Lefort
Janel Siemplenski Lefort

The European Investment Bank helps people and companies across the globe. As an editor at the bank, I tell its story.

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Related tags

  • Economics
  • climate
  • energy savings
  • energy transformation
  • renewable energy
  • Climate and environment
  • Energy
  • Global development
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