Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

From coffee talk to kilowatts

Women-led energy cooperative helps Greece build a greener future

By 4 September 2025
 

Listen

mehr

During the COVID-19 pandemic, as the world adapted to virtual meetings, a group of Greek women entrepreneurs gathered for online coffee talks. Their discussion turned to a startling statistic: women’s participation in the green energy sector was profoundly low, averaging just 3% globally.

Rather than being discouraged, they were inspired to act.

“We wanted to design a project that would not only include women but would serve as a best-practice model and give visibility to women in the green transition sector,” explains Lina Tsaltampasi, a founding member of what would become the Women’s Energy Cooperative (WEnCoop).

This pioneering initiative—now recognized as the world’s first female-led energy community—is a testament to the collaborative spirit driving Greece’s sustainable economic growth, a movement supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB).

From virtual coffee to renewable energy

What began as a series of conversations among members of the Greek Association of Female Entrepreneurs quickly evolved into a concrete plan. The group established an energy community where members are “prosumers”—they both produce and consume their own renewable energy. “By lowering our costs and getting some passive income,” Tsaltampasi notes, “we support the sustainability of our businesses as well.”

To ensure inclusivity, the cooperative set a minimum investment of just €500. Through internal crowdfunding, they raised their first €500,000. However, the true turning point came when they contacted the National Bank of Greece (NBG), which suggested they could scale up significantly with the help of a low interest loan, supported by the EIB.

“Instead of constructing 800 kilowatts, which was what our capital would reach, we managed to construct 3.2 megawatts,” says Tsaltampasi. “We scaled up by constructing four times more than what we could afford on our own.”

A broader green financing initiative

The Women's Energy Cooperative is a compelling example of a much larger story. In December 2024, the EIB reached a significant milestone: €1 billion in dedicated green financing for Greek small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and mid-caps, channeled through local partner banks.

“Reaching €1 billion in green financing for Greek SMEs marks more than a milestone, it’s a testament to how targeted investment empowers real change. From innovative cooperatives like WEnCoop to hundreds of climate-focused businesses, EIB support is helping SMEs cut costs, scale up, and lead Greece’s green transition,” says EIB Vice-President Yannis Tsakiris.

Established in 2020, this programme was the first of its kind in Greece. Intermediated via local banks, it provides loans on favourable terms for investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency, and other green projects. To date, more than 350 Greek businesses have benefited.

The power of partnerships

The National Bank of Greece has been a cornerstone of this initiative. It already has signed up for 80% of the €1 billion in programme financing.

“We have been able to offer our clients loans at significantly lower interest rates, making green investments more attractive and accessible—especially for SMEs and mid-caps,” explains George Koutsoudakis, general manager of corporate banking at the National Bank of Greece. “This flexibility has enabled us to support a wide range of projects that contribute to sustainable growth and regional development.”

The market’s appetite for sustainable investment has exceeded all expectations. The agreements require that at least one-third of the loans support green projects, but the outcome has been remarkable. “So far, 100% of each loan and their allocations has gone to green financing, which shows the depth of the market,” Koutsoudakis states.

Nationwide economic growth

The EIB's commitment to Greece extends far beyond this specific programme. In 2024 alone, the EIB Group provided €2.2 billion in new financing to Greece, bolstering the energy supply, business growth, and disaster preparedness. This level of support represents almost 1% of the country's gross domestic product and is projected to mobilise investments of up to €6.6 billion.

For entrepreneurs like those at WEnCoop, this support is transformative. Their initiative has received an award from the European Commission and has been presented at the United Nations, raising visibility for what can be achieved.

“We are trying to raise all this visibility,” concludes Tsaltampasi, “so that women can reach out to us, and we can give them the best assistance we can with our know-how.”

As Greece advances its green transition, these partnerships between the EIB, local banks, and innovative entrepreneurs demonstrate how targeted financing can create lasting environmental and social impact—one renewable energy project at a time.

About the author

Peter Koh
Peter Koh

Behind every European Investment Bank project is a story. I’m an editor at the European Investment Bank, and I write those stories.

Share

Related tags

  • SMEs
  • climate
  • energy transformation
  • Greece
  • Climate and environment
  • Energy
Show more Show less

Stories you may like
21 August 2025

A lifeline for Serbia’s waterways

Serbia’s big push to modernize locks and improve key infrastructure on its waterways

Infrastructure Environment Transport Climate Western Balkans Romania Serbia European Union EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Climate and environment Social infrastructure
24 July 2025

Cocoa with a conscience: Funding fair and forest‑friendly beans

EIB finance helps Ivory Coast produce sustainable cocoa that avoids deforestation and child labour while improving agricultural practices

Forestry Environment Climate Diversity and gender Sustainability Côte d'Ivoire Sub-Saharan Africa Agriculture and bioeconomy Global development Climate and environment
21 July 2025

Where will we live? The urgent need for affordable housing in Estonia

The European Investment Bank is helping Estonia build and renovate homes so that families, workers, and communities can have affordable places to live.