Description

The Inspectorate General groups together three independent control and accountability functions, the evaluation of operations and related policies and strategies, investigation into prohibited conduct, and the complaints mechanism. Its main mission is to support the EIB Group in ensuring it is accountable for the past and leaning for the future. The evaluation function sheds unfiltered light on the Group’s performance and achievements. The Complaints Mechanism gives a greater voice and provide a recourse to citizens. The investigations function uncovers hard yet necessary truths.

Published to mark fifteen years of its work, this brochure presents the story and mission of the Inspectorate General. Building on its experience, the Inspectorate General will continue to help the EIB Group in meeting its highest standards and ensure value for money for the projects it finances.