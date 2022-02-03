Description

The European Investment Bank has financed many dozens of projects across Senegal worth nearly €900 million. We offer financing and technical assistance where the needs are the greatest, such as the water, transport and green energy sectors. This work over the past six decades makes lives better in cities and rural communities, lifts the economy, and helps companies and society adapt to climate change. We are helping every region of Africa prepare for future challenges, recover from the COVID-19 crisis and complete long-term development projects that are sustainable.