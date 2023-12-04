Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Jordanien und die EIB

The EIB has worked with Jordan since 1979. The Bank operates in Jordan in line with the European Neighbourhood Policy (ENP) and other EU bilateral agreements.

In the public sector, we target sustainable investments in the areas of water, energy, transport, urban development and health. For example, we have helped finance water supply projects, securing access to drinking water in a country that suffers severely from water scarcity. In addition, we are providing €260 million for the construction, upgrade and improvement of various water supply components in several governorates in the country in line with the Government’s investment priorities.

We also support the improvement of the existing water supply systems of the Deir Alla and Al Karameh districts as well as Jordan’s health sector by providing financing to the Ministry of Health in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Our  ultimate goal is to improve the lives of Jordanian people by improving public services, economic conditions and access to affordable credit. In the private sector, the EIB focuses on providing funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), as well as microfinance and private equity funds, and empowering entrepreneurs.

Through the Risk Capital Facility, we support Microfund for Women, helping 8000 people, of which more than 80% are women, including from Syria, to start their own micro-business and overcome poverty. Furthermore, we have helped finance local small businesses and mid-caps through a €300 million regional agreement with Arab Bank, a €100 million line of credit to Housing Bank for Trade and Finance and a €70 million loan to Capital Bank of Jordan.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Jordan.

1979

AUFNAHME DER TÄTIGKEIT

72

FINANZIERTE PROJEKTE

3,21 Mrd. €

INVESTITIONEN IM LAND

9

PARTNERINSTITUTE IN IHRER NÄHE

Projektgeschichten aus Jordanien

Geschichten sagen mehr als Strategien. Erfahren Sie, wie die Arbeit der Bank die Lebensqualität der Menschen in Jordanien verbessert.

  •
    4 Dezember 2023

    Anpassung schützt

    Der Klimawandel zwingt bereits Millionen Menschen zur Migration, gerade in Entwicklungsländern. Eine wirksame Anpassung – und ihre Finanzierung – schützt sie

    Soziale Nachhaltigkeit Fragility and conflict Klima Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Anpassung Migration Sambia Nigeria Malawi Pakistan Jordanien China Bangladesch Philippinen Asien und Pazifik Südliche Nachbarschaft Subsahara-Afrika Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 22 Mai 2023

    Jordanien: Ein Mikrofinanzfonds gibt syrischen Flüchtlingsfrauen Hoffnung

    Seit Beginn des Krieges in Syrien suchten Millionen Menschen Zuflucht im benachbarten Jordanien.

    Soziale Nachhaltigkeit Mikrofinanz Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Flüchtlinge Migration Jordanien Südliche Nachbarschaft Entwicklung weltweit
  • 22 Mai 2023

    Wasser für Jordanien

    Das Akaba-Amman-Projekt soll jährlich vier Millionen Menschen in Jordanien mit 300 Millionen Kubikmetern entsalztem Wasser aus dem Roten Meer versorgen

    Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Jordanien Südliche Nachbarschaft Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 9 September 2022

    Sauberes Wasser für Menschen in Jordanien

    Wasser ist in Jordanien eine knappe Ressource. Durch den Klimawandel spitzt sich das Problem weiter zu. Wasserprojekte wie Wadi Al Arab II, das von der Europäischen Investitionsbank gefördert wird, versorgen die Menschen im Norden des Landes mit sauberem, sicherem Wasser.

    Institutional Partnerschaften Partner Team Europa Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Jordanien Südliche Nachbarschaft Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 8 September 2022

    Die EIB und das Projekt Wadi Arab II in Jordanien

    In Jordanien ist sauberes Wasser nicht selbstverständlich. Deshalb beteiligt sich die Europäische Investitionsbank an Wasserprojekten wie Wadi Arab II, mit dem Jordanien den Wassermangel in den nördlichen Regionen überwinden will.

    Institutional Soziale Nachhaltigkeit Partnerschaften Fragility and conflict Partner Team Europa Wasser-/Abwassermanagement Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Migration Jordanien Südliche Nachbarschaft Entwicklung weltweit Klima und Umwelt
  • 10 März 2021

    Mit künstlicher Intelligenz zum neuen Job

    SkillLab zeigt welche Kompetenzen auf den sich schnell verändernden Arbeitsmärkten gefragt sind

    Beschäftigung Institutional KMU EIB-Ziele Jobs Jordanien Finnland Ägypten Griechenland Niederlande Europäische Union Südliche Nachbarschaft Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation
  • 11 Juni 2020

    Covid-19-Programm für die öffentlichen Gesundheitssysteme in Mittel- und Osteuropa und im Mittelmeerraum

    Alongside its partners, the European Investment Bank continues to respond to the COVID-19 medical emergency by providing €670 million for 7 countries neighbouring the European Union (Belarus, Egypt, Jordan, Moldova, Morocco, Tunisia and Uzbekistan) for healthcare infrastructure and equipment to fight the current pandemic.

    Gesundheit und Life Sciences Covid-19 Usbekistan Belarus Jordanien Tunesien Marokko Ägypten Moldau Asien und Pazifik Östliche Nachbarschaft Südliche Nachbarschaft Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit Soziale Infrastruktur
  • 12 November 2019

    Best Practices in der Finanzierung von KMU

    Die Zentralbank Jordaniens hat gemeinsam mit der Europäischen Investitionsbank ein Seminar für Banken ausgerichtet. Im Mittelpunkt stand die Frage, wie Banken dem KMU-Sektor den Zugang zu Finanzierungen erleichtern können. Erfahren Sie in diesem Video, was das Seminar gebracht hat!

    KMU Jordanien Südliche Nachbarschaft
  • 30 September 2019

    Supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan

    Investing in local start-ups is key to help entrepreneurs design products and solutions to overcome the region's challenges, stop the brain drain, empower women and ensure a resilient and inclusive future. Discover Microfund for Women and Silicon Badia, two different funds with one common goal: supporting entrepreneurship in Jordan.

    Microfinance Diversity and gender Jordan Southern Neighbourhood
  • 23 September 2019

    EIB backs tech and youth start-ups in Jordan

    EIB supported SiliconBadia is providing loans and advisory services to tech and youth start-ups in Jordan. SiliconBadia’s Emile Cubeisy explains in this short video.

    Jordan Southern Neighbourhood

