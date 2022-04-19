Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Cameroon and the EIB

The EIB has been active in Cameroon since 1965 while the Regional Representation for Central Africa based in Yaoundé was inaugurated in 2016.

Our operations are aligned with the strategic national priorities of the European Union and those of our partner countries. We finance activities in both the public and the private sector, including: renewable energieswater and sanitationwaste managementinfrastructuresustainable citiesagriculturedigital economyhealthcare, bank and microfinance credit lines targeting micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and the corporate private sector.

We support local economies and communities across the country by financing private businesses as well as cooperatives in all economic sectors through intermediating banks and private equity funds. Micro, small and medium-sized enterprises are able to grow, benefit and invest in their projects, support job creation and help raise the living standards of thousands of families.

One of the EIB’s high-profile projects is the Lom Pangar facility. The Bank has provided €30 million in financing for the project, which draws on the country's considerable hydropower potential.
The facility has increased energy services and helped meet local energy needs, providing first-time access to electricity and/or reliable power supply to about 6 million people. It has also contributed significantly to the rising use of renewable energies in Cameroon and supported regional power generation targets.

At a glance

The EIB provides finance and expertise for sound and sustainable investment projects in Cameroon.

1965

START OF OPERATIONS

54

PROJECTS FINANCED LIFETIME

0.71 Mrd. €

FINANCED LIFETIME

4

LOCAL PARTNERS

Total EIB Group lending in Cameroon by sector

(since start of operations)

EIB stories in Cameroon

Individual stories speak far louder than figures and charts. Discover how our work improves the quality of life in Cameroon and beyond

  •
    19 April 2022

    Ein Motor der Entwicklung

    Verkehrsprojekte in Entwicklungsländern stärken das Wirtschaftswachstum und die soziale Teilhabe – und sie sorgen für bessere Lebensbedingungen und weniger Emissionen

  • 12 April 2022

    Kopf über Wasser

    Die Wasser- und Sanitärversorgung in Entwicklungsländern ist wichtig für Wirtschaft und Gesundheit. Erfahren Sie, wie lokale Projekte weltweit die Lebensqualität verbessern und Menschen vor den Folgen des Klimawandels schützen.

  • 19 May 2021

    SheInvest für Afrika (neues Video)

    Frauen haben oft nur schwer Zugang zu Krediten und anderen wirtschaftlichen Dienstleistungen. Gender-smarte Investitionen können das ändern! Deshalb unterstützen die EU und die Europäische Investitionsbank als Bank der EU gender-smarte Investitionen in Afrika. Mehr dazu in unserem Video.

  • 12 November 2024

    Klimaschutz muss über Politik stehen

    Die COP29 muss die Führungsspitzen im Wahljahr dazu anhalten, mehr für Klimaschutz und grüne Wende in reichen und armen Ländern zu tun

Get EIB support in Cameroon

We can provide you with various type of financing to implement projects that promote growth and jobs in your country. Through our operations we promote sustainable development, peace and stability around the world. Get an overview here for the EIB Group product range.

Do you need a loan to finance your project?

contact us directly at:
contact us directly at:

If you need a loan below €25m,
contact our local partners

Do you have a question?

For enquiries regarding the financing facilities, activity, organisation and objectives of the EIB, contact the Information Desk

Tel.  +352 4379-22000
Frequently asked questions

Are you a journalist?

Contact our press officer

Press office
Tel.  +352 4379-21000
press@eib.org
www.eib.org/press

Stay up to date

News
Publications
