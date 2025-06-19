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ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
173.686.495,88 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Kolumbien : 173.686.495,88 €
Energie : 173.686.495,88 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
20/06/2025 : 173.686.495,88 €
Andere Links
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Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 Juni 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 20/06/2025
20250049
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
ENEL COLOMBIA SA ESP
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
USD 200 million (EUR 174 million)
USD 405 million (EUR 353 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation is an investment loan concerning the construction of two solar PV projects, Guayepo III and Atlantico, in Colombia.

The aim is to support the development of the European private sector in energy infrastructure and climate change mitigation beyond the Union's borders. By facilitating renewable energy investments in Colombia, the initiative will contribute to advancing climate change mitigation efforts. Additionally, the project will contribute to EU policy objectives with regard to combating climate change and supporting sustainable development, in line with the EIB's climate action lending objectives. The operation will also contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), to which both the EU and the EIB are fully committed. In particular, it is expected to support Goal 7, "Ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy for all," and Goal 13, "Climate Action."

Additionality and Impact

The project comprises the construction and operation of two large utility-scale solar PV schemes in Colombia. The schemes are part of a wider solar PV cluster of c. 1 GW renewable capacity developed in the Atlántico region, part of which has been supported by the Bank.


The operation supports the EU policy objectives and development of the European private sector in the fields of sustainable energy and climate change outside Europe and is expected to advance several SDGs. The project contributes to the climate and energy priority under the Global Gateway, which promotes the green transformation and commitments of the Paris Agreement on climate change.


The Project has excellent rated economic rate of return and broader social benefits considering the implementation and operation efficiencies achieved by the Promoter and clean/renewable electricity generated at a lower cost than fossil fuel-based alternatives in Colombia. In addition, the project addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution.


EIB financing provides flexible structure and favourable terms tailored to the Promoter's needs and not available in the local banking market, including an extension of tenor well beyond what is available in the market, upfront disbursements, and alignment with the economic life of the assets to be financed.


EIB contribution improves existing standards implemented by the Promoter through provision of advice on environmental and social matters. The EIB's participation facilitates the financing of renewable energy projects by providing long-term funding under conditions that improve the bankability of the initiative.


The Promoter has extensive experience and strong capabilities in the design, implementation, and management of utility-scale renewable energy projects, supported by EIB technical contribution improving the quality of the project. Furthermore, the operation will strength the EU strategic interests in the region as the promoter is an Italian company.


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will generate environmental benefits by supporting new renewable energy generation capacity that help to mitigate climate change. If the renewable energy plants were located within the EU they would fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by 2014/52/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether EIAs are required. Following Colombian national legislation, an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) is required for such projects and has therefore been has been carried out by the promoter. The related processes and their conclusions will be assessed during the appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate mitigation and pollution prevention.

The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
19 Juni 2025
20 Juni 2025
Weitere Unterlagen
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15/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Gestion del Riesgo
15/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Presentación de Requerimientos
15/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas
15/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
15/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Social
15/07/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Paisaje y Servicios Ecosistémicos

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Jul 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
245518869
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244849946
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244844133
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244846018
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
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Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Resumen Ejecutivo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244847415
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Otros Planes y Programas
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244849947
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Generalidades
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244844320
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Manejo Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244849442
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación de Manejo Ambiental del Proyecto
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244848640
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Servicios Ecosistémicos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244848914
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Área de Influencia
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244848841
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización Biótica
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240565437
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Objetivos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244839092
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Desmantelamiento y Abandono
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244839182
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Económica Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244850555
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Generalidades
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244840932
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Evaluación Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240567665
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización del Área de Influencia - Medio Abiótico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244852172
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Descripción del Proyecto
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244839184
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Demanda, USO y Aprovechamiento y/o Afectación de Recursos Naturales
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244840934
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Evaluación Económica Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244853098
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Plan de Inversión Forzosa de no Menos del 1%
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244847989
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Demanda, USO Aprovechamiento y/o Afectación de Recursos Naturales
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244849562
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Caracterización del Área de Influencia
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240543545
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240565436
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Área de Influencia
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244840813
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY´- Atlántico Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244850554
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Fisico Paisaje
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240569203
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación de Manejo Ambiental del Proyecto
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244844913
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Resumen Ejecutivo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240559469
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Caracterización del Área de Influencia de Paisaje
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
244844912
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Photovoltaic - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación del Plan de Compensación del Componente
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240549615
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas´- Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Planes y Programas - Biótico
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
240557857
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20250049
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Asien und Lateinamerika
Länder
Kolumbien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - ENEL COLOMBIA RENEWABLE ENERGY - Guayepo III Parque Solar Fotovoltaico - Estudio Impacto Ambiental - Modificación - Zonificación Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2025
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
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