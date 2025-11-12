Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
463.520.905 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Schweden : 463.520.905 €
Wasser, Abwasser : 463.520.905 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/01/2026 : 463.520.905 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Tung Trafik Bilaga 1 Tyréns Kompletterande luftutredning
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 3 (Ersätter Bilaga F2 i ansökan) Påverkansområden Jord och Berg
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 6 Historiska Data Koviks Udde
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Naturvärdesinventering inför bergtunnel
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Kompletterande Riskanalys – Lokala Konfliktpunkter
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 10 PM Ändringar avloppstunnel
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 2 (ersätter Bilaga F9 till MKB – Åtgärdsplan för Inläckage i tunnelanläggning daterad 20150615)
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 5 Tekniska och ekonomiska förutsättningar för andra begränsningsvärden
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 8 PM naturvärden och ekologiska spridningssamband
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Riskanalys Yttre Miljö
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 4 PM Natura 2000
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 7 Systematiskt arbete med felkopplingar
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Samrådsredovisning Stockholms Framtida Avloppsrening
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Luktutredningar i samband med utbyggnad av tunnelsystem och reningsverk
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Teknisk Beskrivning för Vattenverksamhet och Hamnvervksamhet
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Ledningsnät - slutrapport
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Miljökonsekvensbeskrivning
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Bilaga 9 Konsekvensbedömning miljö-Komplettering
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Stockholms recipienter - Påverkan av Stockholms framtida avloppsrening
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT -- Barnkonsekvensanalys Stockholms framtida avloppsrening
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Transporters påverkan på luftmiljön i byggskedet
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Tillfällig Hamn Eolshäll Konsekvensbeskrivning ur ett Miljöperspektiv för Vattenverksamhet och Hamnverksamhet
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Fullskaleförsök transporter Bromma
Related public register
25/10/2025 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT - Kompletteringar
Related public register
18/11/2025 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 September 2025
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/01/2026
20240806
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
STOCKHOLM SEWAGE WATER TREATMENT
CITY OF STOCKHOLM
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
SEK 5000 million (EUR 457 million)
SEK 19158 million (EUR 1751 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
  • Wasser, Abwasser - Wasserversorgung; Abwasser- und Abfallentsorgung und Beseitigung von Umweltverschmutzungen
Beschreibung
Ziele

The operation will co-finance the ongoing Stockholm's wastewater collection and treatment investment plan for the period 2019-2031. The plan includes the construction of a wastewater collection tunnel and the upgrade and increase of capacity of the existing underground Henriksdal wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) together with the Sickla facility that will treat the total sewage inflows of the city applying more advanced technologies.

The project will co-finance Stockholm's wastewater collection and treatment investment plan which focuses on the upgrade and increase of the treatment capacity of the existing underground Wastewater Treatment Plants (WWTPs), located at Sickla (primary treatment) and Henriksdal (secondary and tertiary treatment and sludge treatment), which will treat the sewage inflows of the whole city applying more advanced technologies. The operation also includes a sewage collection tunnel, which after decommissioning the Bromma WWTP, will collect all sewage at the western part of the city and transfer it to the new upgraded plants. This operation will enable more water to be treated with better water quality results before it is discharged into the Baltic Sea. Thanks to the new sewage treatment system, Stockholm can address the needs of the population growth in the future and higher, much stricter environmental requirements.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project will allow the promoter to fully meet the requirements of the revised Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (EU/2024/3019), and the Baltic Sea Action Plan (BSAP) recommendations WWTP's effluent, adopted by the HELCOM Contracting Parties in 2007 and updated in 2021. By reducing pollution of the receiving waters by outdated sewage treatment facilities, the project will have a positive impact on the immediate environment and the sensitive ecosystem of the Baltic Sea. The project falls under Annex I of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU. According to the Promoter, the final EIA approval decision has been issued in 2019, the same year that the construction of the project started.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required. Information on awarded main suppliers/contractors for the implementation of the envisaged operation is not available.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
12 November 2025
5 Januar 2026
Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

