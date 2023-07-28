Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Eine bessere, grünere Infrastruktur für Krakau

Multi-sector FL with the City of Krakow and supporting the implementation of its Urban Development Strategy 2030/2050.

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
03/10/2023
Betrag
EUR 126.541.207,03
Länder
Polen
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Mehr

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
126.541.207,03 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 126.541.207,03 €
Stadtentwicklung : 126.541.207,03 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
3/10/2023 : 126.541.207,03 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 Juni 2023
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 03/10/2023
20220034
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
THE CITY OF KRAKOW
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
PLN 1500 million (EUR 340 million)
PLN 1521 million (EUR 345 million)
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists in a multi-sector framework loan supporting the investment programme 2022-2028 of the City of Kraków, as well as its Urban Development Strategy 2030-2050 and Climate Strategy. In this regard, Kraków has set the ambitious goal to become climate neutral by 2030 and forms part of the 100 Climate-Neutral and Smart Cities EU Mission.

The project covers new construction, refurbishment, and upgrade of urban infrastructure, comprising public buildings (schools, health centres, sport facilities, etc.), open spaces and green areas, flood protection, RE and EE investments, sustainable mobility schemes, and modernisation of urban roads including road safety and climate measures. It is envisaged that mainly small and medium sized schemes (cost below EUR 50 m) will be included in this operation. The Project is presented under Ukraine Solidarity Package Programme EU Member States (2022- 0277) Operation and as such, follows the expanded eligibilities and other requirements defined in the Programme Loan (PL). In this regard, the Project considers the long-term increased need for public services and infrastructure in Kraków resulting from the approximately 19% population increase due to presence of displaced persons from Ukraine.

Additionality and Impact

The Project supports the implementation of the Kraków Development Strategy and related Sectoral Strategies, as well as the city Climate Strategies, including the most recent one targeting Climate Adaptation. This Project covers urban development, regeneration and renewal helping Kraków to build, refurbish, and upgrade urban infrastructure and public buildings. This is the fourth municipal multi-sector Framework Loan done with the Municipality of Kraków and the previous monitoring experience has been very good.


The Project is consistent with the EU Framework for Urban Development and Regeneration. In addition, the Project supports the efforts from the European Commission and Member States in respond to the Ukrainian conflict and the current refugee crisis. The Project is also consistent with the EIB strategies and guidelines related to eligible sectors, including the Bank's Urban Lending Review, the Energy Lending Policy, and the Transport Lending Policy.


The Project is aligned to the Climate Bank Roadmap and the EIB Gender Equality Strategy and Action Plan. In this regard, the Project's contribution to the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability objectives is estimated at approx. 35% of the total cost. The Project complies with a Significant Gender Tag, enabling women's access to economic opportunities.

 

The Project considers the long-term increased need for public services and infrastructure resulting from the approximately 19% population increase due to presence of displaced persons from Ukraine (mostly women and children).


The Project will contribute to promoting progress toward multiple Sustainable Development Goals, being the most significant one the contribution to sustainable cities and communities.

 

The Project addresses a number of market failures and will bring important economic and social benefits, contributing to achieving a more integrated, sustainable, and inclusive development, improving the living conditions of the citizens and other people visiting or living the city, as is currently the case of many Ukrainian refugees. Moreover, the Project will help alleviate the need for financing in Kraków, contributing to increase infrastructure capacity, providing quality services, and continuing meeting temporary expenditures while transitioning to a more long-term situation regarding the war in Ukraine and the number of Refugees hosted in the City.


The Technical Assistance and Advice provided to this Project is deemed as very good, contributing notably to structure the operation. In addition, Technical Assistance from EMBRACE Advisory Platform has been proposed to the Promoter who has received very positively and is expected to soon define its scope.  


Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The compliance with the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal: Directive 2014/52/EU amending the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. For new and refurbished buildings, the compliance with EU Directive 2010/31/EU on Energy Performance of Buildings will be further examined during appraisal. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation, and pollution prevention and control.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
In Prüfung
Genehmigt
Unterzeichnet
28 Juli 2023
3 Oktober 2023
Weitere Unterlagen
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Datenblätter
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Datum der Veröffentlichung
22 Aug 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
167962821
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20220034
Sektor(en)
Stadtentwicklung
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Andere Links
Übersicht
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Datenblätter
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Übergeordnetes Projekt
UKRAINE SOLIDARITY PACKAGE - PROGRAMME EU MS

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Ein grüneres Krakau

Warum

  • Krakau litt unter starker Luftverschmutzung, was sich stark auf die Lebensqualität seiner Bevölkerung niederschlug
  • Die Aufnahme ukrainischer Flüchtlinge brachte eine unerwartete Mehrbelastung für die Stadt
  • Krakau muss klimafester werden

Wie

  • Ein sektorübergreifendes Rahmendarlehen für eine Reihe von Projekten zur Verbesserung der städtischen Infrastruktur
  • Bau neuer Sozial-, Bildungs- und Kultureinrichtungen für den gestiegenen Bedarf
  • Modernisierung und Sanierung der vorhandenen städtischen Infrastruktur

Sektoren und Länder

Polen Polen Soziale und territoriale Zusammenhalt

Wirkung

Hilfe für eine wachsende Stadt

  • Krakau wandelt sich zu einer smarten und klimaneutralen Metropole
  • Neue öffentliche Gebäude wie Schulen, Gesundheitszentren und Sportanlagen, Frei- und Grünflächen sowie Hochwasserschutz
  • Verbesserung der Lebensqualität und der Dienstleistungen für die Bevölkerung Krakaus
  • Stärkung der lokalen Wirtschaft
„Wir wollen eine Stadt der Innovation sein, ein Zentrum für Wissenschaft und Forschung, ein Vorreiter für nachhaltige Stadtentwicklung und Klimaschutz.“
Andrzej Łazęcki

Leiter der Abteilung für Kommunalmangement und Klima, Stadt Krakau

334

Mio. €

Die Europäische Investitionsbank finanziert die Stadtentwicklung in Krakau mit 334 Mio. Euro

Video abspielen

4:12

custom-preview

Story

Wege aus der humanitären und ökologischen Krise

Krakau war lange Zeit für seine schmutzige Luft berüchtigt. Wie ein grauer Schleier lag sie über der Stadt und schlug auf das Gemüt und die Gesundheit der Menschen. Doch das ändert sich jetzt. Die Stadt arbeitet an einem Plan für eine klimaneutrale und smarte Metropole.

Krakau sieht sich zusätzlich auf eine harte Belastungsprobe gestellt: Nach dem russischen Einmarsch in die Ukraine nahm die Stadt etwa 270 000 Flüchtlinge auf. Die Nachfrage nach öffentlichen Dienstleistungen wie Bildung, Gesundheitsversorgung und Wohnraum stieg und brachte die Infrastruktur an ihre Grenzen.

Doch obwohl keine 300 Kilometer entfernt Krieg herrscht, hat Krakau seine ehrgeizigen Klimapläne nicht aufgegeben – im Gegenteil. Die Stadt will jetzt zwei Ziele gleichzeitig erreichen – sie will grüner werden und ihre Infrastruktur ausbauen und modernisieren, um den Bedürfnissen der Bevölkerung und der ukrainischen Neuankömmlinge gerecht zu werden.

ogusław Świerzowski / krakow.pl
„Wir können viel von Krakaus Umgang mit dem Klimawandel und der aktuellen humanitären Krise lernen.“
Leonor Berriochoa

Senior Engineer bei der Europäischen Investitionsbank

„Für uns ist wichtig, die Menschen zu integrieren, die aus der Ukraine zu uns kommen. Dafür müssen wir das Angebot an öffentlichen Dienstleistungen ausbauen.“
Elżbieta Żurek-Kois

Leiterin der Abteilung Soziales und Gesundheit, Stadt Krakau

Warum ist grüne Stadtentwicklung wichtig?

5,45

Mrd. €

EIB-Investitionen in Polen im Jahr 2022

Städte brauchen eine Entwicklungsplanung, damit sie erfolgreich wachsen können. Eine moderne öffentliche Infrastruktur verbessert die Lebensqualität der Menschen und kurbelt die städtische Wirtschaft an. Gut geplant, fördert sie Innovationen, sozialen Zusammenhalt und ökologische Nachhaltigkeit. Sie macht Städte lebendiger, inklusiver und widerstandsfähiger.

So lassen sich auch humanitäre Krisen bewältigen. Stadtentwicklungsprojekte sollen die Bedürfnisse der Menschen in den Bereichen Bildung, Gesundheitsversorgung und Beschäftigung decken. Dazu braucht es neue öffentliche Infrastruktur, und die bestehende muss so modernisiert werden, dass alle daran teilhaben.

Krakaus Ansatz in der Stadtentwicklung zeichnet sich außerdem dadurch aus, dass er die Bürgerinnen und Bürger in den Entscheidungsprozess einbezieht.

Bogusław Świerzowski / krakow.pl

Medien zum Thema

5 Oktober 2023

Eine grüne und menschenfreundliche Stadt

Krakau modernisiert städtische Infrastruktur: eine grünere Stadt für die Bevölkerung und ukrainische Familien
Infrastruktur Stadtentwicklung Soziale Nachhaltigkeit Menschenrechte Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Migration Ukraine Polen Östliche Nachbarschaft Europäische Union Erweiterungsländer Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
19 September 2023

Schulen für die Vororte

Madrid baut Schulen in neuen Vororten. Das verringert soziale Ungleichheiten in der Bildung und macht die Stadt grüner
Infrastruktur Allgemeine und berufliche Bildung Spanien Europäische Union Soziale Infrastruktur
28 November 2022

Was Flüchtlinge jetzt brauchen

Die EU-Bank hilft polnischen Kommunen mit einem Solidaritätspaket, ihre Infrastruktur an die Situation anzupassen
Infrastruktur Soziale Nachhaltigkeit Solidarity with Ukraine Fragility and conflict Menschenrechte Diversität und Geschlechterfragen Migration Ukraine Polen Östliche Nachbarschaft Europäische Union Erweiterungsländer Entwicklung weltweit
Links
Datenblätter
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Übersicht
KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT
Related public register
22/08/2023 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - KRAKOW URBAN DEVELOPMENT

Projekte und Storys zum Thema
19 Dezember 2025

New green financing model launched in Serbia

In partnership with Serbia’s Ministry of Environmental Protection and the European Investment Bank’s EIB Global arm, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has launched a new green financing model under the EU for Green Agenda in Serbia initiative.

Biotechnology TechEU Institutional European Commission Health and life sciences Partners Serbia EU enlargement countries Western Balkans Digitalisation and technological innovation Capital Markets Union Social infrastructure
18 Dezember 2025

Ilunion boosts environmental performance with EIB Advisory support

Spanish company saves on energy and water with EU advice, increasing its profits and the social impact of employing disabled people

Employment Water Institutional Wastewater Climate Advisory services Energy savings EIB policies Water, wastewater management Climate action Sustainability Spain European Union Climate and environment Social infrastructure Energy
17 Dezember 2025

Small businesses on the front lines of security

How EIB Group financing, funds and bank partnerships unlock growth for Europe’s defence SMEs, boosting innovation, resilience and security across the EU

Cybersecurity SMEs Technology European Union Digitalisation and technological innovation Security and defence

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen