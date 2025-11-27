How are EU and US firms navigating higher tariffs?

Tariffs complicate trade

Almost half (48%) of EU firms now see tariffs as an obstacle to trade. But a relatively small share, 18%, see tariffs as a major obstacle to trade. That contrasts with the United States, where more than three-quarters of firms say tariffs are an obstacle, and as many as 39% cite it as a major barrier.

Compliance with new regulations, standards and certifications bogs down trade on both sides of the Atlantic, but arguably more so in Europe. 20% of EU companies say regulations are a major barrier, compared with 8% in the United States.