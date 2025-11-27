Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
How are EU and US firms navigating higher tariffs?

EU firms remain committed to trade despite higher tariffs, but US firms are rethinking their approach

27 November 2025
 

Listen

mehr

Tariffs and trade disruptions dominated headlines in 2025. European firms rely heavily on global trade – it represents about half of EU output. Despite that, European businesses are not radically overhauling their globalised approach. Instead, they are investing to make their supply chains more efficient and resilient.

US firms are a different story. While they rely less on global trade (it represents roughly one-quarter of output), new tariffs caused them to reduce imports and diversify the countries they import from. In short, US firms are rethinking trade and globalisation.

The latest European Investment Bank Investment Survey, which gathered data from approximately 13 000 firms across the European Union and a sample from the United States, provides insight on how businesses are dealing with new trade realities.

Download the report  

Tariffs complicate trade

Almost half (48%) of EU firms now see tariffs as an obstacle to trade. But a relatively small share, 18%, see tariffs as a major obstacle to trade. That contrasts with the United States, where more than three-quarters of firms say tariffs are an obstacle, and as many as 39% cite it as a major barrier.  

Compliance with new regulations, standards and certifications bogs down trade on both sides of the Atlantic, but arguably more so in Europe. 20% of EU companies say regulations are a major barrier, compared with 8% in the United States.

Firms rethink suppliers

New tariffs shook up global supply chains. But European firms are taking a long view and finding solutions that balance efficiency with supply chain resilience. While just 7% of EU firms reduced imports, as much as 19% started to diversify the countries from which they import.

This differs significantly from US companies, which are aggressively looking for ways to substitute imports. Almost one-third of US companies surveyed are cutting imports, and roughly 40% are switching countries.  

EU firms remain committed to trade

EU firms remain well integrated into international trade (either within the European Union or outside it), with manufacturers and large firms leading the way. Roughly two-thirds of EU firms either import, export or both. That’s a much higher figure than for US firms.

