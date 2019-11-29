Poste Italiane liefert grün

"Als Klimabank der EU sind wir stolz, Poste Italiane bei ihrer ehrgeizigen Dekarbonisierung zu unterstützen."
The project consists of the financing of Poste Italiane vehicle fleet renovation in the 2021-2026 period. The project covers the deployment of about 1 300 new zero emissions battery electric tricycles and quadricycles and about 2 850 new zero emissions battery electric cars and vans, focusing on last mile delivery in urban environment. The project also covers the installation of the associated charging points and information technology (IT) systems.
The project has the objective of reducing air pollution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering noise in urban areas. The project will also contribute to support the deployment of electric vehicles and their associated infrastructure.
The project concerns the roll-out of a major zero-emission mobility solution (vehicles, charging stations and integrated IT platform) with the goal of considerably reducing CO2 emissions especially for last-mile deliveries in urban environment.
The project contributes to the EIB's objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport thereby supporting EU policy objectives. The project is consistent with the EU Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy as well as the Bank's CBR and its TLP. It mitigates negative externalities in the form of the reduction of GHG, air pollutants (Nitrogen Oxides, Particulate Matter) and noise emissions through the electrification of road transport in an urban context. These benefits are not fully captured by postal mail and parcel related tariffs.
The project has a 100% share of Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The EIB investment in the project support the 2030 targets set out in Italy's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan released in December 2019.
The project is an essential component of the promoter's long-term strategy for a sustainable business development. The EIB's contribution to this investment in logistics decarbonisation is expected to materially contribute to the Promoter's effort to meet its ESG targets and crowd-in Green Finance investors.
The acquisition of electric vehicles and electrical charging points and deployment of IT systems does not fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (EIA Directive).
The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular Directive 2014/25/EU, as implemented by national legislation and interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.
Eine grüne letzte Meile
Warum
- Der Corona-Boom beim Online-Shopping hat die CO2-Emissionen im Verkehr noch erhöht
- Städte und Logistikfirmen kämpfen mit unnötigen Lieferfahrten, Staus, Parkplatznot und Anwohnerklagen über Lärm und Luftverschmutzung
- Besonders schwierig ist die Zustellung auf der „letzten Meile“, also vom Postlager zum Empfänger
Wie
- Poste Italiane ersetzt seine Benziner- und Dieselflotte durch 4 150 Elektrofahrzeuge
- Der Strom für die Fahrzeuge kommt aus erneuerbaren Quellen
- Eine innovative IT-Plattform optimiert die Route der Zustellkräfte nach Postaufkommen, Entfernung, Straßenart, Verkehr und Paketvolumen
VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities
European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers.
Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future
The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States - EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.
EIB-Gruppe ernennt erste Ombudsperson – weitere Stärkung von Verantwortlichkeit und Wohlbefinden am Arbeitsplatz
Als unabhängiger, neutraler Ansprechpartner wird Bálint Balassa Beschäftigte bei der vertraulichen Lösung von Konflikten unterstützen.
