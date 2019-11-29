Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Schließen Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
Suche starten
Suche starten
Ergebnisse
Top-5-Suchergebnisse Alle Ergebnisse anzeigen Erweiterte Suche
Häufigste Suchbegriffe
Meistbesuchte Seiten

POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY

Poste Italiane liefert grün

Italiens größte Logistikfirma ersetzt Benziner und Diesel durch emissionsfreie Elektroflotte

Projektstatus
Erste Unterzeichnung
Unterzeichnet
31/03/2022
Betrag
EUR 100.000.000
Länder
Italien
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Mehr

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Italien : 100.000.000 €
Dienstleistungen : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
31/03/2022 : 100.000.000 €
Link zum projekt
Datenblätter
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Andere Links
Übersicht
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Poste Italiane erhält 700 Millionen Euro von der EIB für Energieeffizienz und nachhaltige Mobilität
Story zum Projekt
Eine grüne letzte Meile

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
4 April 2022
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 31/03/2022
20200752
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
POSTE ITALIANE SPA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 145 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the financing of Poste Italiane vehicle fleet renovation in the 2021-2026 period. The project covers the deployment of about 1 300 new zero emissions battery electric tricycles and quadricycles and about 2 850 new zero emissions battery electric cars and vans, focusing on last mile delivery in urban environment. The project also covers the installation of the associated charging points and information technology (IT) systems.

The project has the objective of reducing air pollution, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and lowering noise in urban areas. The project will also contribute to support the deployment of electric vehicles and their associated infrastructure.

Additionality and Impact

The project concerns the roll-out of a major zero-emission mobility solution (vehicles, charging stations and integrated IT platform) with the goal of considerably reducing CO2 emissions especially for last-mile deliveries in urban environment.


The project contributes to the EIB's objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport thereby supporting EU policy objectives. The project is consistent with the EU Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy as well as the Bank's CBR and its TLP. It mitigates negative externalities in the form of the reduction of GHG, air pollutants (Nitrogen Oxides, Particulate Matter) and noise emissions through the electrification of road transport in an urban context. These benefits are not fully captured by postal mail and parcel related tariffs.


The project has a 100% share of Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The EIB investment in the project support the 2030 targets set out in Italy's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan released in December 2019.


The project is an essential component of the promoter's long-term strategy for a sustainable business development. The EIB's contribution to this investment in logistics decarbonisation is expected to materially contribute to the Promoter's effort to meet its ESG targets and crowd-in Green Finance investors.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The acquisition of electric vehicles and electrical charging points and deployment of IT systems does not fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive 2014/52/EU amending Directive 2011/92/EU on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (EIA Directive).

The Bank will require the Promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the Project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, in particular Directive 2014/25/EU, as implemented by national legislation and interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
27/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Link zum projekt
Übersicht
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Andere Links
Datenblätter
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Poste Italiane erhält 700 Millionen Euro von der EIB für Energieeffizienz und nachhaltige Mobilität

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Datum der Veröffentlichung
27 Apr 2022
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
135308380
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200752
Sektor(en)
Dienstleistungen
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Italien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Andere Links
Übersicht
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Datenblätter
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Poste Italiane erhält 700 Millionen Euro von der EIB für Energieeffizienz und nachhaltige Mobilität
Story zum Projekt
Eine grüne letzte Meile

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Poste Italiane erhält 700 Millionen Euro von der EIB für Energieeffizienz und nachhaltige Mobilität
Story zum Projekt
Eine grüne letzte Meile
Andere Links
Datenblätter
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Übersicht
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY

Über das Projekt

Wie und warum

Eine grüne letzte Meile

Warum

  • Der Corona-Boom beim Online-Shopping hat die CO2-Emissionen im Verkehr noch erhöht
  • Städte und Logistikfirmen kämpfen mit unnötigen Lieferfahrten, Staus, Parkplatznot und Anwohnerklagen über Lärm und Luftverschmutzung
  • Besonders schwierig ist die Zustellung auf der „letzten Meile“, also vom Postlager zum Empfänger

Wie

  • Poste Italiane ersetzt seine Benziner- und Dieselflotte durch 4 150 Elektrofahrzeuge
  • Der Strom für die Fahrzeuge kommt aus erneuerbaren Quellen
  • Eine innovative IT-Plattform optimiert die Route der Zustellkräfte nach Postaufkommen, Entfernung, Straßenart, Verkehr und Paketvolumen

Sektoren und Länder

Italien Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation

Wirkung

Gesündere, lebenswertere Städte

  • 40 Prozent weniger Emissionen bei der Postzustellung
  • Ziel: bis 2030 CO2-neutral
  • Jährlich 3 000 Tonnen weniger CO2
  • Entspricht dem durchschnittlichen CO2-Ausstoß von 3 000 Passagieren beim Flug von Paris nach New York und zurück
"Als Klimabank der EU sind wir stolz, Poste Italiane bei ihrer ehrgeizigen Dekarbonisierung zu unterstützen."
Giovanni Aldeghi

Kreditreferent, Europäische Investitionsbank

"Bislang größte EIB-Finanzierung für eine Plattform für emissionsfreie Mobilität"

VIDEO ABSPIELEN

4:50

custom-preview

Story

Grüne Pakete und ein besonderer Kredit

"Erste grüne Finanzierung für Poste Italiane"

Für die Zustellung in der Stadt und im Umland treten 4 150 Stromer an die Stelle der altgedienten Diesel und Benziner. Hinzu kommen Ladestationen und eine IT-Plattform. Insgesamt kostet das Projekt für grüne Mobilität 145 Millionen Euro.

Die Europäische Investitionsbank finanziert die Investitionen der Poste Italiane mit einem besonderen Kredit:

  • Er deckt die Mietgebühren für die Erneuerung der E-Flotte, die Installation der Ladesäulen und die IT-Plattform
  • Er finanziert die Leasinggebühren für die Elektroflotte
  • Er übersteigt mit 69 Prozent die übliche Obergrenze der Bank von 50 Prozent der Projektkosten, damit Poste Italiane bei der Umstellung auf grüne Mobilität schnell vorankommt

 

 

Poste Italiane
"Dieser relativ kleine Betrag kann uns weit bringen."
Anna Manghetti

Finanzchefin von Poste Italiane

Daten in Echtzeit

Poste Italiane will aber noch mehr für die Umwelt tun und baut mit dem Geld von der EIB auch eine IT-Plattform auf. Die innovative Plattform optimiert die Zustellrouten nach Postaufkommen, Entfernung, Straßenart, Verkehr und Paketvolumen. Außerdem fließen die Reichweite der E-Fahrzeuge und die verfügbaren Ladestationen in die Routenplanung ein.

Poste italiane

„Der Erfolg des Projekts hängt von der Auswertung großer Datenmengen ab, die in Echtzeit erhoben werden“, erklärt Tiago Lopes, der als Ingenieur bei der EIB an dem Projekt beteiligt war. „Das ist die Zukunft.“

Die Technologie entwickelt sich weiter, Batterien werden immer leistungsfähiger. Lopes will deswegen noch ein Stück weiter gehen und das Projekt auf die „mittlere“ Meile (vom Lager zur Postfiliale) und die „erste Meile“ (vom Werk zum Verteilzentrum) ausdehnen.

"Das ist die Zukunft."
Tiago Lopes

Senior Engineer, Europäische Investitionsbank

Medien zum Thema

29 November 2019

Der Weg nach Utopia

Ein besserer Nahverkehr bedeutet weniger CO2-Belastung und gesündere Luft. Hier einige Ideen, wie wir unsere Städte zukunfts- und klimagerecht gestalten können.
Infrastruktur Verkehr Norwegen Niederlande Europäische Union EFTA-Länder Klima Infrastruktur Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur
10 Juni 2022

Kurswechsel im Kopf

Ein Viertel der Emissionen in Europa stammt aus dem Verkehr. Mit der Umstellung auf Stromer sinkt dieser Wert, aber das reicht nicht, um die Klimaziele zu erreichen.
Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt
18 Oktober 2022

Podcast: Checkliste für das Stadtklima

Wenn Sie Bürgermeisterin oder Bürgermeister Ihrer Stadt wären: Wie könnten Sie die CO2-Emissionen senken und die Lebensqualität verbessern? Hier eine Checkliste
Stadtentwicklung Mobilität Verkehr Energieeffizienz Frankreich Europäische Union Digitalisierung und technologische Innovation Klima und Umwelt Soziale Infrastruktur Energie
Links
Datenblätter
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Übersicht
POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Related public register
27/04/2022 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - POSTE ITALIANE GREEN MOBILITY
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Italien: Poste Italiane erhält 700 Millionen Euro von der EIB für Energieeffizienz und nachhaltige Mobilität
Story zum Projekt
Eine grüne letzte Meile

Projekte und Storys zum Thema

7 Oktober 2025

VP Vigliotti at MED9: EIB backed its pledge to support sustainable future for European agriculture with new multi-billion financing opportunities

European Investment Bank Group (EIB) Vice-President Gelsomina Vigliotti reaffirmed the Group’s steadfast commitment to advancing a sustainable, innovative, and resilient agricultural sector across the European Union by creating new multi-billion euro financing opportunities for EU farmers. 

Agroindustry Agriculture and bioeconomy
3 Oktober 2025

Women Climate Leaders Network mid-year meeting reflects on Europe’s green and inclusive future

The Women Climate Leaders Network (WCLN) convened its mid-year hybrid meeting in Brussels, bringing together its members – women business leaders from all 27 EU Member States -  EU policymakers and expert guests, to advance Europe’s green transition for strengthening our competitiveness.

Diversity and gender
2 Oktober 2025

EIB-Gruppe ernennt erste Ombudsperson – weitere Stärkung von Verantwortlichkeit und Wohlbefinden am Arbeitsplatz

Als unabhängiger, neutraler Ansprechpartner wird Bálint Balassa Beschäftigte bei der vertraulichen Lösung von Konflikten unterstützen.

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

Weitere Veröffentlichungen