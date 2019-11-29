Poste Italiane liefert grün

The project concerns the roll-out of a major zero-emission mobility solution (vehicles, charging stations and integrated IT platform) with the goal of considerably reducing CO2 emissions especially for last-mile deliveries in urban environment.





The project contributes to the EIB's objectives of sustainable and decarbonised road transport thereby supporting EU policy objectives. The project is consistent with the EU Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy as well as the Bank's CBR and its TLP. It mitigates negative externalities in the form of the reduction of GHG, air pollutants (Nitrogen Oxides, Particulate Matter) and noise emissions through the electrification of road transport in an urban context. These benefits are not fully captured by postal mail and parcel related tariffs.





The project has a 100% share of Climate Action and is eligible under Article 309 point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions and point (c) common interest. The EIB investment in the project support the 2030 targets set out in Italy's Integrated National Energy and Climate Plan released in December 2019.





The project is an essential component of the promoter's long-term strategy for a sustainable business development. The EIB's contribution to this investment in logistics decarbonisation is expected to materially contribute to the Promoter's effort to meet its ESG targets and crowd-in Green Finance investors.