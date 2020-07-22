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SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
67.791.123,61 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 67.791.123,61 €
Energie : 67.791.123,61 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
23/07/2021 : 2.301.832,78 €
20/10/2021 : 13.762.573,08 €
23/07/2021 : 51.726.717,75 €
Andere Links
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
Related public register
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
07/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
15/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
Related public register
17/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
Related public register
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit Solaria für Bau von sieben Fotovoltaikanlagen mit einer jährlichen Stromerzeugungskapazität von 477 Gigawattstunden

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
22 Juli 2020
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 23/07/2021
20200100
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
CORONA BOREALIS FOTOVOLTAICA SLU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 68 million
EUR 157 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

Construction and operation of 5 solar photovoltaic plants with an installed capacity of 252 MWp located in the Spanish regions of Castilla y Leon and Castilla-La Mancha.

The operation will contribute to EU climate and energy objectives. In particular, it supports the EU-wide target of reaching 32% of energy from renewable sources in gross final energy consumption by 2030, as set out in the Renewable Energy (RE) Directive (EU 2018/2001). It also contributes to the national renewable energy targets as laid out in Spain's National Energy and Climate Plan (NECP). The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's priority energy lending related to renewable energy and climate action. In addition, part of the project is located in the Spanish region of Castilla-La Mancha, considered a convergence region under the current cohesion policy criteria.

Additionality and Impact

The project increases renewable energy generation capacity in Spain and contributes to national and EU 2030 climate objectives. The financing of this project also contributes to the Bank's lending priority objectives in energy (renewable energy), climate action, and economic and social cohesion. Electricity is produced from low carbon sources (solar PV), addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities, through the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution. As it relies on revenues from the market (the wholesale market and unsubsidized commercial PPAs), in a sector characterised by incomplete markets, the project improves market efficiency and competition. It is expected to yield very good quality and results due to excellent social benefits, fair employment creation and a good ESG rating. The project is supported by the adequate governance and capabilities of the promoter.
Supporting this solar PV project with a meaningful amount of non-recourse project financing will be instrumental in facilitating and accelerating the financial close of a sizable renewable energy investment. The EIB will be acting as a cornerstone lender and thus crowding-in other lenders. The improved economic conditions of the EIB financing combined with structuring advice will further enhance the project's viability, which is deemed crucial in this period of very high economic uncertainty in the context of the ongoing Covid pandemic.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The plants and their ancillary infrastructure fall within Annex II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC (the transmission lines being 132 kV maximum). The Promoter prepared an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study for each power plant and its ancillary infrastructure and submitted them to the competent authorities. All the plants have been screened by the authorities, and are undergoing mandatory EIA process according to local legislation. The Promoter expects to obtain the permits in Q2 2020. The authorisation procedure and compliance with the relevant EU directives, specifically Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), will be assessed at appraisal, in particular the potential cumulative impacts assessment and the impacts on protected flora and fauna, including Natura 2000 sites.

The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.

Weitere Unterlagen
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (Substation)
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Prospección arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
24/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Memoria Proyecto de Ejecución
25/02/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS -Solaria Sirius - Modificaciones proyecto
07/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de efectos sinérgicos y acumulativos - Draco Solar PV
17/07/2021 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
07/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda al Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Draco Solar PV
07/09/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de impacto ambiental - Draco Solar PV
17/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
15/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Ursa Maior
17/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
17/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Adenda - Studio De Impacto Ambiental - Calera y Chozas
17/07/2021 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - El Baldio 2
30/12/2024 - Environmental and Social Completion Sheet - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit Solaria für Bau von sieben Fotovoltaikanlagen mit einer jährlichen Stromerzeugungskapazität von 477 Gigawattstunden

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Cartografica Temática
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138976516
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia Temática
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138951387
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138108607
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos (The Solar Plant)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139023136
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138105026
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Cartografia proyecto
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138104258
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138104259
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Documento Síntesis Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138102036
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138106198
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius Anexo Planos Proyecto (Transmission line))
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
139022297
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Algiedi - Estudio de Avifauna
Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138943622
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Quirópteros en el ámbito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius Solar
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138108614
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Integración Paisajística
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138106490
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Añover - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138107746
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Estudio de Avifauna en el ambito de la Planta Solar fotovoltaica Sirius solar
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
138104579
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
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Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS - Solaria Sirius - Planos proyecto (Transmission line)
Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
24 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
25 Feb 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Sep 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2021
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Sep 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
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Projektnummer
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Regionen
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Länder
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
7 Sep 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
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Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
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Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
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Sprache
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Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
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Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
15 Jul 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
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Projektnummer
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Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Projektnummer
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Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
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Länder
Spanien
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
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Projektnummer
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Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
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Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
17 Jul 2021
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20200100
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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or Link zum projekt
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Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2024
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
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Thema
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Art des Dokuments
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Projektnummer
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Sektor(en)
Energie
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Länder
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Andere Links
Übersicht
SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Datenblätter
SOLARIA CASTILIAN PV PLANTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit Solaria für Bau von sieben Fotovoltaikanlagen mit einer jährlichen Stromerzeugungskapazität von 477 Gigawattstunden

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: EIB unterzeichnet Vereinbarung mit Solaria für Bau von sieben Fotovoltaikanlagen mit einer jährlichen Stromerzeugungskapazität von 477 Gigawattstunden
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Photogallery

Solaria Castilian PV Plants
Solaria Castilian PV Plants
©Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente, S.A

Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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