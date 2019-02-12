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SOLARIA PV PLANTS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
50.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Spanien : 50.000.000 €
Energie : 50.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/12/2019 : 25.000.000 €
13/10/2020 : 25.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Poleñino I
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Toresdillas II
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Tordesillas I
Related public register
09/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental-Tordesillas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Planos Proyecto
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Impacto Sobre el Patrimonio Cultural
Related public register
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Inventario de Arbolado
Related public register
08/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Related public register
12/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - 20190212 Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Appendice I - Maps
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Proyecto - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
12/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Temática Valdelosa
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
12/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Planos - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Temática - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio Incidencia Paisajística - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Related public register
14/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Solaria-Santiz
Related public register
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien – EIB und Natixis finanzieren Bau von neun Solarkraftwerken
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
30 September 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/12/2019
20190212
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SOLARIA PV PLANTS
CFV TRIANGULUM AUSTRALE SLU
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 50 million
EUR 182 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project concerns the construction and operation of 8 solar photovoltaic plants with a total capacity of 250 MWp located in the Spanish regions of Extremadura, Aragon and Castilla y Leon. The plants were awarded with a specific regulation as a result of a competitive auction for renewable energy projects held in Spain in July 2017.

The EIB intermediated financing for this operation is expected to have an important demonstration effect. Indeed, it will be one of the first greenfield solar energy projects to be financed in Spain after the moratorium in 2012 and the new regulatory framework - which came into effect in 2014. Besides, the present operation will contribute to the achievement of Spain 2020 targets for renewable energy and to the reduction of the CO2 emissions.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (Directive 2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU), and have been screened in by the competent authority, who confirmed that applicable EIA processes have been performed. The authorization procedure has been completed for the solar photovoltaic plant and the relevant interconnection facilities.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if after the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is after all subject to EU public procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, then the Bank would require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project are tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU or 2004/18/EC / 2014/25/EU or 2004/17/EC, where applicable, as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
09/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Poleñino I
09/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Toresdillas II
09/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Tordesillas I
09/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental-Tordesillas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Planos Proyecto
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Impacto Sobre el Patrimonio Cultural
10/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Inventario de Arbolado
08/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
12/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - 20190212 Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Appendice I - Maps
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Proyecto - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
12/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Temática Valdelosa
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
12/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Planos - Solaria-Santiz
14/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Temática - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
14/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio Incidencia Paisajística - Solaria-Santiz
14/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
14/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Solaria-Santiz
13/12/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Solaria-Santiz
21/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien – EIB und Natixis finanzieren Bau von neun Solarkraftwerken

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Poleñino I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95081568
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Toresdillas II
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95085764
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Tordesillas I
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95085763
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental-Tordesillas I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
9 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95081577
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95084586
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Planos Proyecto
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95081364
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95084184
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95085308
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Estudio de Impacto Sobre el Patrimonio Cultural
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95083180
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa - Inventario de Arbolado
Datum der Veröffentlichung
10 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95081362
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental - Valdelosa I - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental
Datum der Veröffentlichung
8 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95085113
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95084002
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Incidencia Paisajística - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95075935
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Prospección Arqueológica y Estudio del Patrimonio Cultural - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95079648
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - 20190212 Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Appendice I - Maps
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125439489
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95073615
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Proyecto - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95081700
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Cartografía Temática Valdelosa
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125436632
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Efectos Acumulativos y/o Sinérgicos - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95079482
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125463225
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Planos - Solaria-Santiz
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95085501
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Temática - Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125451585
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio Incidencia Paisajística - Solaria-Santiz
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95080971
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Cartografía Guleve-Palacios del Arzobispo
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
125445407
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
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Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Inventario de Nidos y Arbolado - Solaria-Santiz
Datum der Veröffentlichung
14 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95085500
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SOLARIA PV PLANTS - Estudio de Impacto Ambiental - Solaria-Santiz
Datum der Veröffentlichung
13 Dec 2019
Sprache
Spanisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95080076
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
21 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
95831626
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20190212
Sektor(en)
Energie
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Spanien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
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Andere Links
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SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Datenblätter
SOLARIA PV PLANTS
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien – EIB und Natixis finanzieren Bau von neun Solarkraftwerken
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SPANISH RENEWABLE ENERGY AUCTION PROGRAMME LOAN

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Spanien: 25. UN-Klimakonferenz - Förderung erneuerbarer Energien – EIB und Natixis finanzieren Bau von neun Solarkraftwerken
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Support for renewable energy: EIB joins forces with Natixis to co-finance the construction of nine solar power plants in Spain
Solaria PV Plants; La Isla Solar PV
Fotograf: Mercedes Landete
©EIB

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