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RTBF MEDIA SQUARE

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
60.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Belgien : 60.000.000 €
Telekommunikation : 60.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
19/12/2019 : 60.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt Kredit für Brüsseler Vorzeigeprojekt Media Square
Story zum Projekt
Infrastruktur für Krisenzeiten

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
9 Mai 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2019
20180267
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
RADIO-TELEVISION BELGE DE LA COMMUNAUTE FRANCAISE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 60 million
EUR 157 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists in the construction of media - production, studios, information and communication technologies (ICT) - and office facilities by the Radio-Television Belge de la Communauté Francaise de Belgique (RTBF), a public sector organism in charge of public television (TV) and radio broadcasting for the French-speaking community of Belgium (around 4 million people). The new infrastructure, called "Media Square", will also be a key component of a wider urban regeneration plan for the Reyers area of Brussels. The project twill be implemented over the 2019-2022 period.

The project takes advantage of digitalisation that has led to a convergence of media platforms. Patterns of production and distribution have evolved and require overcoming the silo mentality, which is difficult to achieve in the current site with its structural deficiencies. The deployment of cutting-edge digital technologies will foster cost efficient transmedia productions and the ability to distribute content quickly across multiple platforms and formats.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

This operation will support the construction of a new building and equipment for public Media production (radio and TV) in urban area. In comparison with the current old building that will be demolished after the move, the energy performance will be significantly improved and will help mitigate climate change. Compliance with the EU Directive on the Energy Performance of Buildings- recast (2010/31/EU) will be further examined during the appraisal. The Bank will also assess the promoters' environmental management capacity to properly apply the European Union Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, as the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development.

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project shall be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directive 2014/24/EU where applicable, as well as Directives 89/665/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the European Union, with the publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the European Union, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
12/09/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt Kredit für Brüsseler Vorzeigeprojekt Media Square

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122808739
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122826979
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122829858
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122826980
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122825117
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Jul 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
83367905
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122830809
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122827318
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122830501
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122820987
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122828916
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122823331
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122821889
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122825082
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122824609
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122822270
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122809453
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122830914
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune
Datum der Veröffentlichung
12 Sep 2019
Sprache
Französisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
122820986
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20180267
Sektor(en)
Telekommunikation
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Belgien
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Table des matières
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Synthèse des recommandations et conclusions
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Indidence - Déchets
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Table des matières de l'Etude d'Incidence
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Urbanisme, Amenagement du Territoire, Patrimoine & Paysage
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Domaine social et Economique
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Chantier
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Interactions au niveau des recommandations et des alternatives / variantes
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Energie
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Présentation du site et du projet
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Qualité de l'air
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Flore et Faune
Andere Links
Übersicht
RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Datenblätter
RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt Kredit für Brüsseler Vorzeigeprojekt Media Square
Story zum Projekt
Infrastruktur für Krisenzeiten

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
Belgien: EIB vergibt Kredit für Brüsseler Vorzeigeprojekt Media Square
Story zum Projekt
Infrastruktur für Krisenzeiten
Andere Links
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Environnement sonore et vibratoire
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Mobilité
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Etre Humain
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Microclimat
Related public register
12/09/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE - Etude d'Incidence - Sol et eaux de surface
Related public register
12/07/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - RTBF MEDIA SQUARE
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Allgemeine Fragen und Anmerkungen

Die EIB betreibt eine offene Kommunikation und ermutigt Interessenträger, sich konstruktiv einzubringen.
Anmerkungen und Fragen zur Beteiligung der EIB an einem Projekt oder zu Finanzierungen, zur Arbeit, zur Organisation oder zu den Zielen der EIB können an den EIB Infodesk gerichtet werden.
Alternativ können Sie über die Außenbüros der EIB Kontakt mit der Bank aufnehmen.
Fragen zu Einzelheiten eines konkreten Projekts sollten möglichst direkt an den Projektträger gerichtet werden, besonders, wenn sich das Vorhaben bei der EIB noch im Prüfungsstadium befindet.

Medienanfragen

Medienanfragen können Sie an die Pressestelle der EIB. Bitte besuchen Sie auch unseren Pressebereich.

Beschwerdeverfahren

Für Beschwerden über mutmaßliche Missstände in der Tätigkeit der Bank steht das Beschwerdeverfahren der EIB zur Verfügung. Der Europäische Bürgerbeauftragte untersucht als unabhängige Stelle Beschwerden und verlangt Rechenschaft von der EIB.

„Null Toleranz“ gegenüber Betrug und Korruption

Die Bank duldet unter keinen Umständen Betrug oder Korruption. Bitte richten Sie Betrugs- oder Korruptionsbeschwerden direkt an die Abteilung Betrugsbekämpfung. Alle Beschwerden werden streng vertraulich und in Übereinstimmung mit den Untersuchungsverfahren der EIB und der Betrugsbekämpfungspolitik behandelt.

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