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SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag (.*)
15.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
São Tomé und Príncipe : 12.500.000 €
Verkehr : 15.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
12/07/2024 : 2.500.000 €
19/12/2019 : 12.500.000 €
(*) Einschließlich 2.500.000 € Investitionszuschüsse vergeben durch EU-AFRICA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST FUND
Andere Links
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
Related public register
16/10/2019 - Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Related public register
02/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
Related public register
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
10 Oktober 2019
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 19/12/2019
20170824
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
REPUBLICA DEMOCRATICA DE SAO TOME E PRINCIPE
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 15 million
EUR 28 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the reconstruction, upgrading and coastal protection of the Sao Tome City's main avenue, Avenida Marginal 12 de Julho. The project aims to improve the road safety and connectivity, being the key part of the primary national road network and core element of the capital's urban regeneration and tourism development.

The project aims to improve safety for pedestrians, motorised as well as non-motorised vehicles on the road and the hinterland, its connectivity as transport and coastal protection corridor and ultimately its climate resilience. The project will also include Technical Assistance for project preparation and implementation. In detail, the project will: i) improve the connection between the capital and the country's main airport; ii) improve the mobility conditions within the capital area; iii) contribute to the improvement of the overall road network by enhancing the link between the national roads EN1, EN2 and EN3; iv) increase the protection of the coastal stretch along the road against erosion and flooding; v) increase the attractiveness of the capital's waterfront for both locals and tourism development; and vi) improve accessibility to the coast and the conditions of fishery landing sites.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The proposed investments will focus on essential road rehabilitation and coastal protection with direct positive impact in people's livelihoods and the Sao Tome island's environment. The project was subject to a preliminary Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA), which will be complemented during project preparation with additional studies as needed. An Environmental Permit has been issued for the project. An environmental and social management plan (ESMP) will be part of the project preparation. Details will be assessed during appraisal.

It is required that the promoter ensures that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Kommentar(e)

The project is in full support of investments in transport infrastructure (SDG 9), Climate Action (SDG 13) and sustainable and resilient cities (SDG 11), by reducing road users' cost and increasing transport and urban infrastructure resilience, a pre-condition for poverty reduction (SDG 1) and achieving sustainable economic growth (SDG 8). It will also directly contribute to the implementation of Sao Tome's "Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC)", agreed under the COP 21 'Paris Agreement, which prioritises climate adaptation measures.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/10/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
16/10/2019 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
16/10/2019 - Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
16/10/2019 - Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
02/12/2019 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
06/12/2023 - Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
06/12/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
06/12/2023 - Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
06/12/2023 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Projekte zum thema
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Environmental and Social Management Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Oct 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123647161
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Gestäo Ambiental e Social
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Oct 2019
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123647159
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Quadro de Politica de Reassentamento
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Oct 2019
Sprache
Portugiesisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123647157
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Resettlement Policy Framework
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Oct 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123647163
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
2 Dec 2019
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
123210035
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 2 of ESIA report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160027233
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160029337
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Plan für die Öffentlichkeitsbeteiligung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 5. Typical section Lot 2
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160030336
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 2. Typical Sections Lot 1
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160030936
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 1 - Layout
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160024603
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of landscaping layout
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160030236
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Abbreviated version
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160025809
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Non Technical Summary
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160029334
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of general plant
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160030934
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse elevations section
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160029331
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 6. Typical Cross Section Lot 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160030238
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umsiedlungsplan - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annexes
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160024606
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umsiedlungsplan
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 8 – SEA TURTLES
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160031134
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of coastline
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160029330
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Washhouse plans
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160031133
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 10. Colonial Houses
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160025807
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Annex 3. Trees Affected
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160027107
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Part 1 of ESIA report
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160030937
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS - Map of washhouse location
Datum der Veröffentlichung
6 Dec 2023
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
160025806
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20170824
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Afrika, Karibik, Pazifik und ÜLG
Länder
São Tomé und Príncipe
Regionalvorhaben - Zentralafrika
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
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Andere Links
Übersicht
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Datenblätter
SAO TOME SUSTAINABLE ROADS
Übergeordnetes Projekt
ACP&OCT GLOBAL AUTHORISATION VIII

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