PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) and has been screened in by the competent authority. The EIA is to be analysed during the appraisal. The project’s potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.