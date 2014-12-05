PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3

Übersicht
The project consists of the modernisation of approximately 71km of mainline track between Czempin and Rawicz, which is part of the Poznan – Wroclaw line and of the European Rail Corridor E59. The section is located on the core TEN-T rail network.
The modernisation will entail replacing the track bed, track, structures and catenary, largely along the existing alignment, together with improvements to the power supply, signalling, telecoms and stations. The project will help prepare the section of line for future installation of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), scheduled as part of the Polish National ERTMS Deployment Plan for implementation within the next ten years. The project will complement existing EIB operations, PLK Railway Modernization E59 Phase 1 (CA/11/273) and PLK Railway Modernization E59 Phase 2 (CA/12/411). The promoter intends to submit an application to co-finance the project under the Connecting Europe Facility.
The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) and has been screened in by the competent authority. The EIA is to be analysed during the appraisal. The project’s potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.
The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Haftungsausschluss
Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
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