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PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3

Unterzeichnung(en)

Betrag
100.000.000 €
Länder
Sektor(en)
Polen : 100.000.000 €
Verkehr : 100.000.000 €
Unterzeichnungsdatum
5/03/2015 : 100.000.000 €
Andere Links
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt die Modernisierung der polnischen Eisenbahninfrastruktur, die Entwicklung der Stadt Lodz und umweltfreundliche Investitionen

Übersicht

Veröffentlichungsdatum
5 Dezember 2014
Projektstatus
Referenz
Unterzeichnet | 05/03/2015
20140363
Projekttitel
Projektträger – Finanzintermediär
PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E59 PHASE 3
PKP POLSKIE LINIE KOLEJOWE SA
Vorgeschlagene EIB-Finanzierung (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
Gesamtkosten (voraussichtlicher Betrag)
EUR 100 million
EUR 383 million
Ort
Sektor(en)
Beschreibung
Ziele

The project consists of the modernisation of approximately 71km of mainline track between Czempin and Rawicz, which is part of the Poznan – Wroclaw line and of the European Rail Corridor E59. The section is located on the core TEN-T rail network.

The modernisation will entail replacing the track bed, track, structures and catenary, largely along the existing alignment, together with improvements to the power supply, signalling, telecoms and stations. The project will help prepare the section of line for future installation of the European Railway Traffic Management System (ERTMS), scheduled as part of the Polish National ERTMS Deployment Plan for implementation within the next ten years. The project will complement existing EIB operations, PLK Railway Modernization E59 Phase 1 (CA/11/273) and PLK Railway Modernization E59 Phase 2 (CA/12/411). The promoter intends to submit an application to co-finance the project under the Connecting Europe Facility.

Umweltaspekte
Auftragsvergabe

The project falls under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive (2011/92/EU) and has been screened in by the competent authority. The EIA is to be analysed during the appraisal. The project’s potential impact on protected areas and species, in accordance with the Habitats Directive (92/43/EEC) and Birds Directive (2009/147/EC), are to be appraised further.

The promoter is a public contracting authority subject to the provisions of the relevant directives. The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation (Directives 2004/18/EC and/or 2004/17/EC as well as Directives 89/665/EEC and 92/13/EEC) as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Weitere Unterlagen
16/12/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
16/12/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
16/12/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
16/12/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
30/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Andere Links
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt die Modernisierung der polnischen Eisenbahninfrastruktur, die Entwicklung der Stadt Lodz und umweltfreundliche Investitionen

Haftungsausschluss

Bis Finanzierungen vom Verwaltungsrat genehmigt und anschließend unterzeichnet werden, befinden sich die Projekte in der Prüfungs- oder Verhandlungsphase. Die Angaben auf dieser Seite sind daher unverbindlich.
Sie dienen lediglich der Transparenz und stellen nicht die offizielle EIB-Politik dar (vgl. auch die erklärenden Anmerkungen).

Dokumente

Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Dec 2014
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56504664
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140363
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Dec 2014
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56505146
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung
Projektnummer
20140363
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Dec 2014
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56506830
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140363
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
16 Dec 2014
Sprache
polonais
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
56506831
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung
Projektnummer
20140363
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Mar 2016
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
65488492
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte
Projektnummer
20140363
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Datum der Veröffentlichung
30 Dec 2025
Sprache
Englisch
Bereich
Finanzierung
Nummer des Dokuments
255825710
Thema
Umweltinformationen
Art des Dokuments
Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten
Projektnummer
20140363
Sektor(en)
Verkehr
Regionen
Europäische Union
Länder
Polen
Öffentlich zugänglich
Jetzt herunterladen
or Link zum projekt
Link zum projekt
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Andere Links
Übersicht
PLK RAILWAY MODERNISATION E59 PHASE 3
Datenblätter
PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt die Modernisierung der polnischen Eisenbahninfrastruktur, die Entwicklung der Stadt Lodz und umweltfreundliche Investitionen

Aktuelles und Storys

Link zum projekt
Zugehörige Pressemitteilungen
EIB unterstützt die Modernisierung der polnischen Eisenbahninfrastruktur, die Entwicklung der Stadt Lodz und umweltfreundliche Investitionen
Andere Links
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA-project modification PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Umwelt- und Sozialverträglichkeitsprüfung - EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3 2011
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of the EIA for PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
16/12/2014 - Nicht-technische Zusammenfassung - NTS of EIA for modication PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/03/2016 - Formblatt ökologische und soziale Aspekte - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3
Related public register
30/12/2025 - Abschlussbericht zu ökologischen und sozialen Aspekten - PLK RAILWAY MODERNIZATION E59 PHASE 3

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