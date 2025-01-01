Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) in Romania

The European Investment Bank (EIB) signed a funding agreement with the Romanian Ministry of Investment and European Projects to establish the Recovery and Resilience Fund of Funds. This initiative is part of the loan component of Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan.
The Fund of Funds will be implemented through an intermediated instrument. Financial intermediaries, selected by the EIB, will make investments in:
- climate-related activities;
- digitalisation;
- broader investment projects that support Romania’s economic recovery.
Investments are expected to be made by 30 June 2026.
This Fund of Funds is one of several financial instruments the Bank is deploying in EU Member States. Read here about our shared management funds and financial instruments.
How you can benefit
The Fund of Funds will provide up to €98 million in new financing to eligible projects. The resources will be made available through a capped portfolio guarantee extended to selected financial intermediaries in Romania. Potential final beneficiaries can apply for funding through these financial intermediaries.
The instrument aims to improve access to finance for final beneficiaries by supporting, unlocking and accelerating new investment activities that contribute to Romania’s economic recovery. In particular, it will promote climate action and digitalisation, supporting the country’s green and digital transitions.
Additional eligibility criteria:
- All projects must comply with the Do No Significant Harm (DNSH) Principle, as outlined in the DNSH Technical Guidance (C/2023/111).
- Financing cannot be used to refinance existing loans.
- Investments must be economically and financially viable.
- Large companies with more than 500 employees and/or an annual turnover exceeding €50 million and a balance sheet total exceeding €43 million;
- Small municipalities with fewer than 100 000 inhabitants.
Applicants need to be located in or operate in Romania.
Interested applicants should contact the selected financial intermediaries directly. Click on the logos for more information:
About the Recovery and Resilience Facility in Romania
The COVID-19 pandemic caused significant disruption to societies and economies across the EU. The Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) is the centrepiece of the NextGenerationEU package, designed to support a swift and sustainable recovery in all EU Member States.
Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan includes a set of investments and reforms financed through RRF. The plan outlines clear milestones and targets, laid out by the Romanian authorities and agreed upon with the European Commission.