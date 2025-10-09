Suche starten DE menü Kundenportal der EIB-Gruppe
New EIB Group study maps debt products for women entrepreneurs in the EU

9 October 2025
Getty

The European Investment Bank Group has released a new report entitled Debt Financing for Gender Equality in the EU – 2025 mapping study. It offers a comprehensive look at how financial institutions across the European Union are supporting women-owned businesses through debt financial and non-financial products, and where gaps remain.

Promoting greater gender equality in the European Union could significantly boost the economy and create millions of jobs. Closing the gender finance gap can help banks leverage the investment opportunities presented by women entrepreneurs.  However, despite the clear potential benefits, women entrepreneurs often face persistent barriers in accessing finance, such as higher interest rates, stricter collateral requirements and lower funding amounts compared to men.

Commissioned by the EIB Group Advisory Services with support from the European Union under the InvestEU Advisory Hub, the Debt Financing for Gender Equality in the EU – 2025 mapping study identifies 95 products that financial institutions across the EU are already employing to better reach the women’s market. These products fall into two categories: products tailored specifically for women-owned or women-led businesses, and gender-lens products that include women entrepreneurs as a key target group.

The study highlights significant disparities in product availability across Member States, revealing untapped potential for financial institutions to expand their reach and impact.

Interviews with financial institutions and case studies provide rich insights into the motivations, challenges and success factors behind these products. The findings underscore the importance of intentional design, strategic partnerships, and inclusive communication.

Key recommendations for financial institutions include:

  • Collect and analyse sex-disaggregated data.
  • Use internationally recognised definitions for women-owned and women-led businesses.
  • Tailor products to local market conditions and the unique needs of female entrepreneurs.
  • Combine financial tools with non-financial support like mentoring and networking.
  • Build strategic partnerships to expand reach.
  • Communicate clearly and culturally appropriately to maximise uptake.

Read the study : Debt financing for gender equality in the EU: 2025 Mapping study

  • Diversity and gender
