France: EIB and Crédit Agricole CIB commit €1 billion to wind energy by 2027

EIB

The joint initiative seeks to scale up financing for the EU wind sector, aiming to mobilise up to €8 billion in real economy investments.

This agreement is part of a €6.5 billion EIB wind energy package, designed to accelerate the transition to green power.

The operation is backed by InvestEU, the EU programme fostering innovation and a sustainable economy.

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and Crédit Agricole CIB have signed a strategic agreement to support European wind energy development, underlining their strong shared commitment to advancing the green energy transition.

Under this initiative, the EIB will provide a €500 million counter-guarantee, enabling Crédit Agricole CIB to build a portfolio of bank guarantees worth up to €1 billion on behalf of its customers to support new wind farm investments across the European Union. The leverage effect of this counter-guarantee is expected to trigger up to €8 billion in real economy investment.

This agreement is part of a €6.5 billion EIB initiative[1] to support the European Wind Power Package unveiled by the European Commission in October 2023. The goal is to accelerate the deployment of wind power and strengthen the sector’s competitiveness across Europe. The programme aims to add 32 GW of wind generation capacity, contributing to the 117 GW needed to achieve the European Union’s target of producing at least 45% of its energy from renewable sources by 2030. This commitment by the EIB is backed by InvestEU, the European Commission’s innovation programme.

EIB Vice-President Ambroise Fayolle said: “Renewable energy, including wind power, is vital for Europe to secure decarbonised, locally produced energy. As the EU climate bank, the EIB has allocated €6.5 billion to the wind power industry. This agreement with Crédit Agricole CIB on risk-sharing instruments will accelerate the transition to carbon neutrality while strengthening Europe’s industrial base for greater resilience, cost-efficiency and strategic autonomy.”

Chief Executive Officer of Crédit Agricole CIB Jean-François Balaÿ said: “Signing this framework agreement with the European Investment Bank marks a strategic milestone for Crédit Agricole CIB, reinforcing our role as a key partner in driving major energy transitions across Europe. This collaboration strengthens our ability to support transformative wind sector projects and deliver a tangible impact in the development of sustainable infrastructure. Leveraging the EIB’s expertise and our shared commitment, we can offer European customers new tools to accelerate their environmental ambitions, positioning us as a leading partner for responsible growth across Europe.”

This new agreement catalyses private capital from other institutions and banking partners, driving the development of European wind energy and providing Crédit Agricole CIB’s customers with a range of innovative solutions to support their transition efforts. It creates a growth mechanism for stakeholders across the wind industry – from the supply chain to the electricity grid.

Background information

EIB

The EIB is the long-term lending institution of the European Union, owned by the Member States. Built around eight core priorities, we finance investments that contribute to EU policy objectives, by bolstering climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, cohesion, agriculture and bioeconomy, social infrastructure, the capital markets union, and a stronger Europe in a more peaceful and prosperous world.

The EIB Group, which also includes the European Investment Fund (EIF), signed nearly €89 billion in new financing for over 900 high-impact projects in 2024, boosting Europe’s competitiveness and security.

All projects financed by the EIB Group are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement, as pledged in our Climate Bank Roadmap. Almost 60% of annual EIB Group financing supports projects that directly contribute to climate change mitigation and adaptation, and a healthier environment.

[1] €5 billion was allocated under the initial Wind Power Package approved in December 2023. This amount was increased to €6.5 billion in 2025.