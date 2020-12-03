Pico della Mirandola Prize honours leaders whose work advances society and improves human lives.

Werner Hoyer, President of the European Investment Bank, has received the prestigious Italian Pico della Mirandola prize.

The award recognises outstanding individuals who contribute to the advancement of society and human lives. Past winners include former International Monetary Fund Managing Director Michel Camdessus, former European Commission President Jacques Delors and former European Central Bank President Jean-Claude Trichet.

The Fondazione Cassa di Risparmio di Mirandola said it chose President Hoyer in the international category for his outstanding achievements as President of the European Investment Bank, his contribution to the European Union’s economic and environmental policies, the financing of the green transition and the economic mitigation of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The prize is named after the Italian Renaissance philosopher Giovanni Pico della Mirandola, who wrote a defining text of Renaissance humanism, the “Oration on the Dignity of Man.” This famous public discourse has been called the manifesto of the Renaissance. The award is given to people whose ideas and actions help society in the spirit of Pico’s work.