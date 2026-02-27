EIB Group Forum: A strong Europe in a changing world

EIB

T he fourth edition of the EIB Group Forum will be held in Luxembourg from 3-5 March, bringing together policymakers, business leaders, and experts to exchange views on investment priorities that support Europe's policies.

Discussions and announcements will focus on action to strengthen Europe's competitiveness and security, and build win-win partnerships for a safer, more prosperous world, from global health to energy and trade.

The event will see the launch of the 2026 EIB Investment Report, analysing the investment trends of around 13 000 companies.

The event, held at Luxembourg's European Convention Centre, will feature a wide array of speeches, conversations and panels and include several announcements. Alongside EIB Group President Nadia Calviño, EIB Group speakers will include Vice-Presidents Nicola Beer, Robert de Groot, Ambroise Fayolle, Marek Mora, Karl Nehammer, Ioannis Tsakiris, Gelsomina Vigliotti, and EIF Chief Executive Marjut Falkstedt.

Highlights include:

3 March:

Official opening by European Investment Bank Group President Nadia Calviño , His Royal Highness the Grand Duke of Luxembourg , and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (video message).

, His Royal Highness the , and President of the European Commission (video message). Conversations and keynotes with European Commissioner for Economy and Productivity Valdis Dombrovskis , Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition Teresa Ribera , President of the African Development Bank Sidi Ould Tah , and European Space Agency astronaut Sławosz Uznański-Wiśniewski .

, Executive Vice-President of the European Commission for a Clean, Just and Competitive Transition , President of the African Development Bank , and European Space Agency astronaut . Sessions on Europe’s priorities, including energy transition, climate and competitiveness, technological and industrial security.

Launch of the 2026 EIB Group Investment report, presenting insights on investment trends based on the EIB Group’s annual survey of around 13 000 companies, with EIB Chief Economist Debora Revoltella.

4 March:

Opening keynote address by President of the European Council A nt ó nio Costa .

. Keynotes by President of the Eurogroup and Minister for the National Economy and Finance of Greece Kyriakos Pierrakakis , and Chief Executive Officer of Mistral AI Arthur Mensch .

, and Chief Executive Officer of Mistral AI . Sessions on scaling up innovation, digital finance, cryptocurrencies, and the Savings and Investments Union.

4-5 March:

EIB Global Days : Opening sessions with European Investment Bank Group President Nadia Calviño and Secretary General of the United Nations A nt ó nio Guterres (video message)

: Opening sessions with European Investment Bank Group President and Secretary General of the United Nations (video message) Sessions on building a new global order with Director-General of the World Trade Organisation Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala .

Director-General of the World Trade Organisation . On the eve of International Women’s Day (8 March) , a panel will focus on advancing global health equity, centred on women and children, featuring CEO of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, Sania Nishtar .

, a panel will focus on advancing global health equity, centred on women and children, featuring CEO of GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance, . Actor and Goodwill Ambassador for the UN Development Programme Nikolaj Coster-Waldau will address the importance of development finance and supporting communities in crisis, and Chairwoman of the Center for Civil Liberties and Nobel Peace Prize laureate Oleksandra Matviichuk will share her experience in defending freedom and human dignity in Ukraine and the OSCE region.

will address the importance of development finance and supporting communities in crisis, and Chairwoman of the Center for Civil Liberties and Nobel Peace Prize laureate will share her experience in defending freedom and human dignity in Ukraine and the OSCE region. Panellists will also discuss the ongoing support for Ukraine and the EIB Group’s contribution to Global Gateway.

For the full agenda and list of speakers please visit the EIB website. The Forum will be entirely livestreamed on the EIB YouTube channel, while the opening speech of the President and other key moments will be available on the European Broadcasting Service (EBS). [hyperlinks to be verified]

Journalists interested in interviews with Forum participants are invited to contact the press people indicated in the press contact session below.

Background information

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the Savings and Investments Union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructure, the EIB Group crowds in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium-sized businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilises private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six EU Member States (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale up innovative startups. As of February 2026, this initiative has already enabled the creation of 13 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's representatives and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.