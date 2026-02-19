Spain: CIE Automotive receives advisory support from the EIB to accelerate decarbonization

EIB

CIE Automotive, a global manufacturer of high value added components for the automotive sector headquartered in Spain, has received advisory support from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to accelerate decarbonisation across its operations and value chain. The support was provided by EIB Advisory under the Advisory Programme to Support Climate Action and Sustainability for Corporates funded by the InvestEU Advisory Hub.

CIE’s Decarbonisation Plan, reviewed with the assistance of the EIB, includes emissions reduction targets, a long-term strategy to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, a detailed analysis of baseline emissions and Business-as-Usual trajectories, and the identification of key operational and supply chain levers for rapid emissions reduction. The plan also outlines concrete investment opportunities such as energy efficiency improvements, low carbon technologies, renewable electricity procurement, the adoption of electric furnaces, and support for low carbon material sourcing. With more than 100 manufacturing facilities across Europe, Asia, and the Americas, a diversified technological base, and strong supply chain integration, the company is well positioned to drive sustainable change across one of the world’s most emissions intensive industries.

CIE is one of the first automotive companies to receive EIB advisory support under the InvestEU Advisory Hub. By supporting CIE with targeted advisory services, the EIB and InvestEU are helping to transform strategic plans into concrete, investable projects that deliver real benefits for companies (including in terms of increased competitivity) and the environment.

Developing more sustainable manufacturing technologies in the automotive sector is critical to further decarbonising European industry and advancing the climate transition. The Hub acts as the single entry point for project promoters and intermediaries seeking advisory support, capacity-building, and technical assistance linked to centrally managed EU investment funds. EIB Advisory acts as an implementing partner of the InvestEU Advisory Hub, delivering a wide range of services to help businesses and the public sector make sound investment decisions and gain access to financing.

The partnership between CIE Automotive and the EIB dates back to 2009. Since then, the EIB has supported the company’s research and development activities, strengthening its global competitiveness.

Background Information

About the EIB Group

The European Investment Bank (ElB) Group is the financing arm of the European Union, owned by the 27 Member States, and one of the largest multilateral development banks in the world. In 2025, the EIB Group signed €100 billion of new financing and advisory services for over 870 high-impact projects in eight core priorities that support EU policy objectives: climate action and the environment, digitalisation and technological innovation, security and defence, territorial cohesion, agriculture and the bioeconomy, social infrastructure, strong global partnerships and the savings and investment union. Beyond long-term loans for large infrastructures, the EIB Group crowds-in private investment for high-risk innovative projects and businesses, with a growing role in Europe’s markets for venture debt, venture capital, guarantees and securitisations.

In Spain, the EIB Group has carried out financing and investment operations in 2025 totalling around €11 billion, which came alongside an additional €2.9 billion under the Regional Resilience Fund (NextGenerationEU loans).

The European Investment Fund (EIF) is the subsidiary of the EIB Group specialised in providing guarantees and equity to improve access to finance for small and medium size businesses and startups across Europe. Acting as an anchor investor, through its extensive network of partnering banks and investment funds, the EIF mobilizes private investment and nurtures the ecosystem of venture capital funds to support innovative European entrepreneurs.

In 2023, the EIF together with six member states (France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands) launched the European Tech Champions Initiative, a fund of funds to scale-up innovative startups. This initiative has already enabled the creation of 12 13 European venture capital mega-funds and scaled up 38 companies, including 11 unicorns (with more than €1 billion in capital).

Photos of the EIB Group's spokespeople and headquarters, logo files and video B-roll for media use are available here.

EIB Advisory

In addition to financing, the EIB Group offers advisory services that help public and private clients develop markets, build capacity and support high-impact investment projects. In 2025 EIB Advisory helped accelerate project delivery and crowd in finance for 179 operations inside and outside the European Union.

InvestEU

The InvestEU programme provides the European Union with long-term funding by leveraging substantial private and public funds in support of a sustainable recovery. It also helps to crowd in private investment for the European Union’s strategic priorities such as the European Green Deal and the digital transition. InvestEU brings all EU financial instruments previously available for supporting investments within the European Union together under one roof, making funding for investment projects in Europe simpler, more efficient and more flexible. The programme consists of three components: the InvestEU Fund, the InvestEU Advisory Hub, and the InvestEU Portal. The InvestEU Fund is deployed through implementing partners that will invest in projects using the EU budget guarantee of €26.2 billion. The entire budget guarantee will back the investment projects of the implementing partners, increase their risk-bearing capacity and thus mobilise at least €372 billion in additional investment.

About CIE Automotive

CIE Automotive is an industrial group specialized in high value-added processes.

It is a full service supplier for components, assemblies and sub-assemblies in the Automotive industry, with a whole range of different technologies (Aluminium, Metal Stamping & Tube Forming, Iron Casting, Machining, Plastic, Forging and Roof Systems) that enables the selection of the technology that fulfils better customers needs.

CIE Automotive designs and manufactures globally, in 10 R&D centers and 111 production sites distributed in 16 countries on 4 continents.